Skip Navigation
logo
LatestCredit CardsReviewsBankingLoansResources
CNBC.COM

Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
American Express® Gold Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
American Express® Gold Card
60,000 point welcome offer - most points ever offered for this card
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
60,000 bonus points – worth up to $750 in travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
$300 welcome offer (expires 12/10/2020), and up to 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets
IdentityForce®
Learn More
Terms Apply
IdentityForce®
For a limited time, get 25% off UltraSecure+Credit and 2 months free on all annual plans.
Citi® Double Cash Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Citi® Double Cash Card
Earn up to 2% cash back: 1% when you buy, 1% when you pay the bill
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Latest

Visa backs the first-ever credit card to offer bitcoin rewards

Visa and BlockFi partnered to release the Bitcoin Rewards Visa Credit Card, which is the first credit card to offer Bitcoin rewards.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

It's about to get a lot easier to earn bitcoin thanks to a first-of-its-kind credit card: the Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card. While there are debit cards by Coinbase and Fold that offer bitcoin rewards, this is the first credit card that rewards you with the cryptocurrency, instead of points or miles.

Visa and cryptocurrency financial tech company BlockFi have partnered to release the Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card to U.S. residents in all states except for New York (due to regulatory restrictions) in spring 2021. The card will be issued by Evolve Bank & Trust, and Deserve will be a technology and program management partner for the card.

Cardholders will earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases that will automatically be converted to bitcoin and placed into a BlockFi account every month. Since bitcoin earned from card transactions is deposited into a BlockFi account, it's regarded as standard crypto funding, and it can be withdrawn, earn interest, be traded, or used as collateral toward a crypto-backed loan.

The Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card will have a $200 annual fee, but it can be offset in the first year thanks to the card's welcome bonus: earn $250 in bitcoin after spending $3,000 or more on the card within the first three months from account opening.

Additional details of the card's rates and fees, like its APR and foreign transaction fee, aren't available yet.

Existing BlockFi customers with funded BlockFi Interest Accounts can join the waitlist now. The waitlist will be open to the general public in January 2021.

Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card
BlockFi

Don't miss:

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Credit Cards