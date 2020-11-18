Skip Navigation
logo
LatestBest CardsReviewsAdvice
CNBC.COM

Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
$300 welcome offer (expires 12/10/2020), and up to 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
60,000 bonus points – worth up to $750 in travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
The Platinum Card®
Learn More
Terms Apply
The Platinum Card®
75,000 point welcome offer and up to 10x points at U.S. supermarkets and gas stations
IdentityForce®
Learn More
Terms Apply
IdentityForce®
For a limited time, get 25% off UltraSecure+Credit and 2 months free on all annual plans.
Citi® Double Cash Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Citi® Double Cash Card
Earn up to 2% cash back: 1% when you buy, 1% when you pay the bill
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Latest

Daylight launches as the first LGBT+ digital banking platform

Daylight, formerly Be Money, is the first and only digital banking platform in the U.S. specifically designed for and by the LGBT+ community.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Traditional banks and financial products weren't necessarily created with a diverse audience in mind — these apps and accounts take more of a "one-size-fits-all" approach. But more and more start-ups are looking to democratize the space with more specific products for specific audiences. One of the newest companies aiming to disrupt the financial world is Daylight, the first digital banking platform in the U.S. that’s specifically designed for the LGBT+ community by the LGBT+ community.

The platform aims to help LGBT+ people navigate their finances and prepare for their futures through products and content designed specifically for their unique needs — whether that’s saving up for an emergency fund, to start a family or for gender transition surgery.

“Outside of media, dating and apparel brands, there’s little focus on the adult lives of LGBT+ people,” Rob Curtis, CEO of Daylight, tells CNBC Select.

But with an estimated 30 million people in the U.S. identifying as LGBT+, it's a hugely underserved community, says Billie Simmons, Daylight chief of staff.

Daylight will begin operations in mid-December with an invite-only beta phase for a few hundred people and an initial focus on consumers in California and New York. The company plans to expand from there. To request an invite, visit joindaylight.com.

Here’s what you can expect from Daylight:

What Daylight offers the LGBT+ community

Daylight will offer a wide range of products, including a digital bank account with a debit card. There's also an app that offers tools and advice to help the LGBT+ community expand their financial skills and plan for their future. Key benefits include:

  • Visa-branded cards in your preferred name, even if it does not match your legal ID
  • Financial tools to improve spending habits with the ability to customize goals and share them with the Daylight member community
  • A personalized feed of expert financial advice and resources unique to the LGBT+ community
  • Ability to access a network of financial coaches specializing in LGBT+ money management and life events
  • Opportunities to make direct donations within the platform to LGBT+ aligned charities

Daylight is backed by Marqeta, a global card issuing platform, and Visa, one of four major credit card networks. While there’s currently no card loyalty program, Curtis mentioned there are plans to explore programs down the line.

Daylight joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program as the first LGBT+-focused fintech. As a part of Fast Track, Daylight can leverage the reach, capabilities and security of Visa’s global payments network, VisaNet. Beyond Daylight's consumer offerings, the company will work with Visa to build and advocate for more inclusive financial systems for LGBT+ people around the world.

Don't miss: Citi launches "True Name" feature with Mastercard to make paying with credit cards easier for trans and non-binary communities

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Best Cards