Citi launches “True Name” feature with Mastercard to allow trans and non-binary people to use their chosen name

Over a year after Mastercard announced the "True Name" initiative, Citi is the first major bank to provide card members with the ability to choose the name listed on their credit card.

"We're incredibly proud to launch the True Name feature, through our relationship with Mastercard, because we strongly believe that our customers should have the opportunity to be called by the name that represents who they really are," Carla Hassan, CMO at Citi, said in the press release.

True Name aims to help members in the LGBTQ+ community, particularly trans and non-binary people, by allowing them to have financial products with their self-identified chosen first name. This new feature can play a part in reducing the discrimination many members of the trans and non-binary communities face when purchasing items with a credit card.

In fact, nearly one third (32%) of individuals who have shown IDs with a name or gender that did not match their presentation reported negative experiences, including being harassed, denied services and/or attacked, according to a report from the National Center for Transgender Equality.

"Since introducing the True Name feature, we've received incredible feedback from our partners and allies within the transgender and non-binary communities on how the capability has eased a major pain point in their lives," Cheryl Guerin, EVP of marketing and communications at Mastercard said.

Citi is rolling out True Name on eligible U.S. branded Citi credit cards and within its servicing channels starting today, October 19. Eligible cards include the Citi® Double Cash Card, Citi Rewards+℠ Card and Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi.

Effective immediately, eligible existing Citi card members can request a new card by visiting citi.com/updatemyname. And in the upcoming weeks, cardholders can also submit requests to Citi customer service representatives over the phone, online or via mobile.