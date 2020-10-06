Mastercard consumers can receive 2 free months of an Instacart Express membership for a limited time

If you're someone who prefers to order grocery delivery, you're likely familiar with the various delivery and services fees many companies charge. The price you pay for convenience can add up, but there's a new money-saving promotion that can help you buy groceries at lower fees.

Mastercard and Instacart are running a limited-time promotion where cardholders can qualify for two free months of Instacart Express membership upon sign-up now through March 31, 2021. This perk is valued at approximately $20 since Instacart Express costs $9.99 per month.

With Instacart Express, you can benefit from faster delivery, no delivery fees on orders over $35, reduced service fees and more.

You can qualify for this offer if you currently don't have an active Instacart Express membership and haven't claimed this offer previously. In order to get two months free, you must add your Mastercard as the payment method. Any U.S.-issued Mastercard that is accepted on Instacart's platform is eligible, excluding HSA and FSA cards.

After two months, your membership auto-renews to an annual plan ($99). You can cancel at any time prior to the end of the two-month promotional period at no charge. To cancel, go to your account settings, navigate to Express and click on Cancel Membership. If you cancel before the promo period ends, you'll still receive Instacart Express benefits for the full two months.

In addition to saving on delivery fees, you can pay with a rewards card that earns you cash back or points, which you can use to offset your bill. The Chase Freedom Flex℠ is the best grocery rewards card for a unique welcome bonus, which includes 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target or Walmart purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year of account opening. Plus earn $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening.

Chase rewards guidelines state that delivery service merchants will be included under the grocery store category if their merchant category code classifies them accordingly. Learn more about how Chase classifies purchases for bonus rewards.