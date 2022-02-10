The Point Card: A debit card with credit card-like rewards and perks

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Though credit cards offer a plethora of perks like welcome bonuses, access to airport lounges and rewards on everyday spending, there are some downsides to holding a credit card, like paying late fees and sky-high interest rates on revolving balances. In Nov. 2021, the average APR for credit cardholders paying interest on their balances was 16.44%, according to Federal Reserve data. For people who are prone to overspending, credit cards can be a bad choice because of high APRs, late fees and annual fees. For some, the interest and late fees end up costing more than the benefits they earn through welcome bonuses and rewards. Patrick Mrozowski was determined to solve this issue by creating a debit card that would earn rewards. "I realized that rewards and the incentives of credit cards are very misaligned because credit cards are fundamentally designed to get you into debt since credit card companies monetize off of the interest [that customers pay]," says Mrozowski. Mrzowski — with the help of Sid Parihar and Kenan Pulak — went on to found the Point Card, a debit card that was launched in 2020 which caters to individuals considered HENRYs or 'high earners, not rich yet.' With the Point Card, debit cardholders can earn generous rewards on subscriptions, ridesharing and food delivery services and select companies. Below, Select takes a look at what makes the Point Card different from credit cards and other debit cards, as well as its fees and rewards.

Point Card debit card review

How does the Point Card work?

There are two versions of the Point Card: The Point Card™ Neon and The Point Card™ Titan. The Point Card Neon is a debit card while the soon-to-be released Titan is a charge card with more perks. Each provide cardholders with rewards on their spending and other benefits typically exclusive to credit cards, like cell phone insurance and zero liability protection. Point Card Neon debit card Most people will be eligible for the Point Card Neon, which costs $9.99 a month or $100 a year. Point does not perform credit checks — potential cardholders go through an online verification process that takes a couple of minutes, says Mrzowski. Since the Point Neon Card is a debit card, you won't be able to build your credit score with the card.

After a cardholder has been approved, they'll gain access to a bank account through Point. In order to spend money with a Point Card, cardholders will need to transfer money from another bank account or from payment apps — like Venmo, Cashapp or Apple Cash — into a Point account. Point accounts are covered through FDIC insurance for up to $250,000. After that, cardholders can use either the physical or virtual card at retailers. Since Point Card is a debit card, cardholders can withdraw money from their account using any ATM. Point Card covers two withdrawals a month, reimbursing up to $8 in fees. However if you want more traditional banking features, you won't find it here — the Point Card does not allow you to deposit cash or checks (either in person or through mobile deposit). You also won't be able to write or send checks with the account. What makes the Point Card distinctive from other debit cards is the protections, insurance and rewards you'll get with the card. While most debit cards don't offer zero liability protection, the Point Card will compensate cardholders for damaged or stolen items within 90 days of the date of purchase, up to $1,000 per loss. Most debit cards offer no rewards for spending, so offering uncapped rewards is a unique feature, although it does come at a cost since you'll be paying an annual or monthly fee. Point Card Titan charge card A charge card, unlike a credit card, does not have a revolving line of credit. Cardholders don't pay any interest and must pay their balance off in full after an interval of time. According to Mrzowski, those who have the Point Card Titan can choose how frequently they want to pay off their balance in full — whether it's every day, week or month. Since the Point Card Titan is a charge card, it can influence your credit score. The Titan has a $399 annual fee and will be available sometime in spring of 2022. In order to be eligible for the card, individuals must make at least $100,000 in annual income or have $10,000 in liquid assets, including cash or investments such as stock and crypto. Currently, people can sign up to be on the waiting list for the card via the website. With both Point Card Neon and Point Card Titan, cardholders gain access to features like new purchase insurance, trip cancellation insurance, event ticket protection, extended warranty, phone insurance, car rental insurance and more.

Rewards

Point Card Neon rewards The Point Card Neon offers rewards on all spending. You'll earn points at the following rates: 5x points on select subscriptions such as Netflix, Hulu, Spotify and HBO Max

3x points on select food delivery & rideshare such as Uber, Lyft, MTA, Instacart, Grubhub, Seamless, Uber Eats and Doordash

1x points on everything else Cardholders can only redeem their rewards as cash back deposited directly back into their Point account, and the redemption value is one point per cent. So essentially you're earning 5% back on select streaming subscriptions, 3% on food delivery and rideshare services and 1% back on everything else The Point Card also offers elevated cash-back rates with rotating retailers for a limited time. In the past the company has offered 5x points at Walmart, Amazon, Whole Foods and more. Point Card Titan rewards and benefits For people seeking a luxury card with more generous rewards and perks, the Point Card Titan could be a good choice because it allows cardholders to choose which spending categories they earn bonus points in. Cardholders can choose two categories to earn 5x points per dollar spent and two categories where they earn 3x points per dollar spent. They can switch the bonus categories whenever they want. 5x categories: Rideshare

Food delivery

Subscriptions

Fitness

EV charging 3x categories: Travel

Dining

Groceries

Entertainment

Fashion 1x point on everything else While the Point Card Titan has a higher annual fee of $399, you'll get more redemption options and perks. You can redeem your points for cash back, transfers to airline partners and for cryptocurrency. The Point Card Titan also offers additional benefits like Priority Pass airport lounge access and a TSA PreCheck® and Global Entry fee credit.

Alternatives to the Point Card

While the Point Card is compelling because it offers cardholders rewards, insurance and protections typically reserved for credit cards, credit cards do offer unique perks over debit cards. Credit cardholders can build credit, and there are many credit cards without any annual fees with generous welcome bonuses. However, if you opt for a credit card, you should be diligent about making your credit card payments on time and in full in order to avoid paying interest and hurting your credit score. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a no-annual-fee credit card that offers similar cash back categories to the Point Card Neon. It offers 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants (including takeout and eligible delivery service) and 1.5% back on all other purchases. The card also offers a welcome bonus of 1.5% additional cash-back on all spending categories (on up to $20,00 per year).

The Capital One SavorOne Rewards Credit Card is another no annual fee credit card with rewards categories similar to the Point Card Neon. It provides 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, select streaming services and grocery stores, and 1% on all other purchases. The Capital One SavorOne Rewards Credit Card also has a welcome bonus of $200 if you spend $500 within three months of account opening.

Lastly, if you're thinking about being placed on the wait list for the Point Card Titan, you might consider a luxury credit card such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve® which has a $550 annual fee, and comes with perks like a $300 travel credit, Global Entry/TSA PreCheck fee credit, Priority Pass Select lounge access and a variety of travel and purchase insurance and protections.

But if you really want to stick with a debit card, consider the Discover Cashback Debit Account, which offers 1% cash back on all purchases on up to $3,000 in debit card purchases per month. This functions as a checking account, but you'll earn cash back on your debit card purchases in addition to having access to fee-free cash withdrawal at 55,000 Allpoint ATMs and mobile check deposit.

Bottom line

The Point Card Neon is a good option for people looking to earn rewards with the protections of a credit card without having to actually use a credit card. If you have trouble making your credit card payments on-time and are regularly carrying a balance on your card, a debit card could be useful while you get your finances in order. However, the Point Card Neon does have an annual fee of $100 and no welcome bonus, so using this debit card does come at a cost. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.



