CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Banking

Earn up to $360 in cash back every year with the Discover Cashback Debit Account

The Discover Cashback Debit Account is one of few checking accounts to offer a cash-back program. Here’s what you need to know about opening this account.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Editor’s Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC will update as changes are made public.

While it’s common for credit cards to have rewards programs, it’s not too often that debit cards do — which is why the Discover Cashback Debit Account stands out.

This checking account is linked to a debit card that provides customers with 1% cash back on up to $3,000 in debit card purchases each month. If you take full advantage of these rewards, you can earn up to $30 cash back per month and $360 annually.

Additionally, the Discover Cashback Debit Account is one of CNBC Select’s top no-fee checking accounts with no hidden fees, so you won’t incur a fee for monthly maintenance, insufficient funds, expedited delivery of a replacement card and much more.

Here’s a breakdown of the Discover Cashback Debit Account’s APY, access to your cash, perks and fees, so you can decide if this checking account is a good choice for you.

Discover Cashback Debit Account review

Discover Cashback Debit Account

Discover Cashback Debit Account
Learn More
Information about the Discover Cashback Debit Account has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the bank prior to publication. Discover is a Member FDIC.

  • Monthly maintenance fee

    $0

  • Minimum deposit to open

    $0

  • Minimum balance

    None

  • Rewards

    1% cash back on up to $3,000 in debit card purchases each month

  • Free ATM network

    60,000+ Allpoint® and MoneyPass® ATMs

  • ATM fee reimbursement

    None

  • Overdraft fee

    $0

  • Mobile check deposit

    Yes

Terms apply.

APY

While the Discover Cashback Debit Account doesn’t earn interest, you can benefit from earning 1% cash back on up to $3,000 in debit card purchases each month. You can only earn cash back on debit card purchases. Other actions, like ATM transactions, the purchase of money orders and peer-to-peer (P2P) payments made with your debit card are not eligible for cash back.

Then you can deposit cash back to your Discover account, then move it to a high-yield savings account, like Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings, and maximize savings.

Access to your cash

You can easily withdraw money daily with the Discover Cashback Debit Account at an ATM or at the register at participating retailers. You can also send and receive money in minutes with Zelle.

However, ATM withdrawals are limited to $510 per day.

Perks

  • No deposit required to open an account.
  • Overdraft protection is free, after you opt in.
  • Top-rated mobile app, with 4.8 out of 5 stars on the Apple® App Store.
  • Zelle is integrated directly into the Discover mobile app, allowing you to send and receive money within minutes.
  • Over 60,000 fee-free Allpoint® and MoneyPass® ATMs, so you won’t have to incur a fee for deposits or cash withdrawals.
  • Mobile check deposit, allowing you to conveniently take a photo of a check and deposit it from within the Discover mobile app.
  • Freeze and unfreeze your card, which lets you prevent new purchases and ATM transactions when your card is stolen, lost or misplaced. Some other transactions, like autopay and returns, may continue while your card is frozen.

Fees

The Discover Cashback Debit Account is one of the best no-monthly-maintenance-fee checking accounts. Discover won’t charge you any account fees, though their websites clarifies that outgoing wire transfers are subject to a service charge.

Additionally, if you use an out-of-network ATM, you may be charged a fee by the ATM operator. However this fee doesn’t come from Discover and can be avoided when you go to one of over 60,000 in-network ATMs that are free to use.

Bottom line

The Discover Cashback Debit Account provides you with an easy way to earn rewards on debit card purchases that can earn you up to $360 in cash back every year. This deposit account is one of the best ways for you to access your paycheck, pay bills and send money — with the benefit of no account fees and access to over 60,000 MoneyPass and Allpoint ATMs.

Don’t miss:

Information about the Discover Cashback Debit Account and the Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the bank prior to publication. Discover and Goldman Sachs Bank USA are Member FDIC.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
