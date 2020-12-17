Earn up to $360 in cash back every year with the Discover Cashback Debit Account

Editor’s Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC will update as changes are made public.

While it’s common for credit cards to have rewards programs, it’s not too often that debit cards do — which is why the Discover Cashback Debit Account stands out.

This checking account is linked to a debit card that provides customers with 1% cash back on up to $3,000 in debit card purchases each month. If you take full advantage of these rewards, you can earn up to $30 cash back per month and $360 annually.

Additionally, the Discover Cashback Debit Account is one of CNBC Select’s top no-fee checking accounts with no hidden fees, so you won’t incur a fee for monthly maintenance, insufficient funds, expedited delivery of a replacement card and much more.

Here’s a breakdown of the Discover Cashback Debit Account’s APY, access to your cash, perks and fees, so you can decide if this checking account is a good choice for you.