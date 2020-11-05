Monitor your Experian and TransUnion credit reports for free with CreditWise from Capital One

Staying on top of changes to your credit file isn't easy to do alone, but a credit monitoring service like CreditWise® can make the process a lot easier. CreditWise is completely free to use, unlike many of the best credit monitoring services that charge a monthly or annual fee.
When you sign up for CreditWise, you can get help spotting potential fraud early and monitoring your personal information across the web.
Here are the benefits of using CreditWise, and how you can sign up for the free service.
CreditWise is completely free to use. You don’t need to enter a credit card during sign up.
CreditWise works with two out of the three credit bureaus to monitor your Experian and TransUnion credit reports. While this is decent, triple-bureau credit monitoring provides the most coverage by also alerting you of changes to your Equifax reports. But this isn't an option with CreditWise.
You can receive email updates whenever your Experian and TransUnion credit reports change. Alerts you may receive include new account inquiries and openings, delinquent accounts and balance changes.
CreditWise stands out from other free services by providing dark web surveillance and social security number alerts. If your social security number or email address is found on the dark web, which includes thousands of unsafe sites, hacking forums, and illegal digital marketplaces, CreditWise will alert you.
Plus you’ll receive notice if your social security number is associated with a credit application that has a new name or address. (Learn more about how credit card fraud happens and tips to protect yourself.)
As an added tool, CreditWise provides a credit score simulator that can help you to gauge the potential effect that certain actions, such as paying off debt or closing a credit card, may have on your credit score.
Since the simulator provides insight into the possible impact these actions can cause, you can make an educated decision before you close a card or apply for a new one.
Anyone can register for CreditWise, regardless of whether you’re a Capital One customer. But if you happen to have a Capital One product, like the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card or Capital One 360® Checking Account, you can seamlessly sign up and access CreditWise from within the Capital One mobile app.
If you’re not a Capital One customer, here’s how you can sign up for CreditWise:
CreditWise is a great free credit monitoring service that can help you keep track of changes to your Experian and TransUnion credit reports. However, if you want more comprehensive coverage, consider alternative paid services like Experian IdentityWorks℠ that monitor all three credit bureaus and provide identity insurance coverage.
