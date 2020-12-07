Spot fraud early with PrivacyGuard credit monitoring services

Getting an early notice of fraud is a great way to minimize the damage done. A service like PrivacyGuard™ that reviews your credit file and checks for your personal information on various databases like the dark web can alert you of potential fraudulent actions.

PrivacyGuard is the runner-up on CNBC Select’s list of the best credit monitoring services and best identity theft services, falling slightly behind front-runner IdentityForce® due to the higher cost of plans.

That said, PrivacyGuard is still a competitive service with well-rounded coverage that can provide alerts from all three credit bureaus whenever there’s new information as well as scan the dark web for your personal details.

PrivacyGuard offers three plans: Identity Protection, Credit Protection and Total Protection. The plans are geared toward identity theft protection, credit monitoring or both.

Here’s a comparison of what each PrivacyGuard plan has to offer, so you can choose the plan that provides the best coverage for your needs.