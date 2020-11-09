Get alerts when your personal information is stolen with these two IdentityForce credit monitoring services

Paying for a credit monitoring service may be the last thing on your mind, but it can prove to be money well spent. Credit monitoring services like IdentityForce® can provide real-time alerts that can indicate signs of potential fraud, allowing you to take action faster than if you monitored your credit on your own. IdentityForce offers two paid plans — IdentityForce® UltraSecure and IdentityForce® UltraSecure+Credit — that can help you spot signs of potential fraud across more resources than if you were using a free credit monitoring service. A free service is great if you want a simple way to look at changes to one or two of your credit reports without an added monthly fee. But a paid service is a top-notch choice if you want an in-depth look at all three of your credit reports (known as triple-bureau protection) and a wide-range of checks for your personal information on the dark web, court records and post office. But even among paid services, there's a difference in price an quality of coverage. Here’s a breakdown of what the two IdentityForce plans have to offer — plus which plan is considered the best.

IdentityForce® UltraSecure and UltraSecure+Credit Learn More On Identity Force's secure site Cost For a limited time, get 25% off UltraSecure+Credit and 2 months free on all annual plans. That's $17.99/mo or $179.90/yr for UltraSecure+Credit and $8.99/mo or $89.90/yr for UltraSecure

Credit bureaus monitored Experian, Equifax and TransUnion

Credit scoring model used VantageScore

Dark web scan Yes

Identity insurance Yes, up to $1 million Terms apply. To learn more about IdentityForce®, visit their website or call 855-979-1118.

What IdentityForce credit monitoring services offer

IdentityForce UltraSecure and IdentityForce UltraSecure+Credit both alert you of potential fraudulent use of your personal information — whether that’s someone selling your credit card number on the dark web or using your medical insurance. However, the two plans vary in cost and are quite different when it comes to which credit reports they monitor, which is a key factor in staying on top of fraud on your credit reports. Here’s how the two compare across four key factors. Cost Identity insurance How many credit bureaus are monitored Dark web scanning and fraud alerts

Cost

For a limited time, new IdentityForce users get 25% off UltraSecure+Credit and two months free on all annual plans. Here's the costs for each plan: IdentityForce UltraSecure : $8.99 per month or $89.90 per year

$8.99 per month or $89.90 per year IdentityForce UltraSecure+Credit: $17.99 per month or $179.90 per year Winner: UltraSecure is the best low-cost option, but you may be willing to pay for the UltraSecure+Credit and its premium benefits.

Identity insurance

Paid credit monitoring services are known for offering identity theft insurance, and IdentityForce is no different. Both UltraSecure and UltraSecure+Credit provide standard coverage up to $1 million to help you recover out-of-pocket expenses and lost wages when your identity is compromised. Winner: Tie, since both plans offer up to $1 million in identity theft insurance.

How many credit bureaus are monitored

When you’re looking for comprehensive credit monitoring, services that look at your information across all three credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion — are the best. This is known as triple-bureau protection and is key to staying on top of potential fraud. After all, the purpose of a credit monitoring service should be to scan your credit file and alert you of any changes. In order to get a holistic view of your credit, you'll need to monitor all three credit reports since one report may show information the other two don't. Only the UltraSecure+Credit plan provides alerts on all three of your credit reports. The UltraSecure plan doesn’t monitor any of your credit reports. Winner: IdentityForce UltraSecure+Credit, since it has triple-bureau protection.

Dark web scanning and fraud alerts

While there are ways you can monitor your credit reports by yourself, it’s a bit harder to check if your personal information appears on the dark web. Thankfully, both IdentityForce plans monitor thousands of websites, chat rooms, blogs and other data sources for illegal trading and selling of your personal information, including your social security number, driver's license, credit and debit card numbers and much more. Additional fraud alerts include: checking if your personal information appears on millions of criminal and court records and if your mail has been redirected through USPS without your authorization. You can also receive alerts for potential fraud on your bank, credit card and investment accounts, as well as the use of your medical ID, social security number and address. Winner: Tie, since both services offer the same dark web surveillance and fraud alerts.

Bottom line

