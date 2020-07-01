Here's what information appears on your credit report

The next time you apply for a credit card, loan or mortgage, the lender will likely request access to your credit report.

The information listed in your credit report summarizes how you manage credit, including payment history and account balances. This factors into the lender's understanding of how you manage financial products and whether they should extend credit to you or not.

Beyond understanding your qualification odds, another reason to know what information appears on your credit report is so you can spot fraud early. Incorrect information listed on your credit report can negatively affect your approval odds or reduce the chances you qualify for the best products and interest rates. But if you check your credit report for errors and dispute them, you can improve your credit history.

The three major credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax and TransUnion) are now offering weekly free credit reports to all Americans for through April 2020 so you can review your finances.

Below, CNBC Select reviews what information you can expect to see on your credit report, what's left off and why the information may vary between reports.