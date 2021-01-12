What is 3-bureau credit monitoring and how to get it

Regular credit monitoring is an important routine practice, since it helps you track your credit score and spot fraud early.
But in order to get a comprehensive look into your credit file, you need to be thorough. Three-bureau credit monitoring alerts you of changes on credit reports from all three credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion.
Without triple-bureau protection, you can miss errors that may only appear on one of the three credit reports. That's bad news if you apply for credit and a lender pulls the report with errors you didn't know about, potentially jeopardizing your approval odds.
Below, we explain how you can get three-bureau credit monitoring, so you can secure your credit information.
Triple-bureau credit monitoring is found with most paid credit monitoring services and some identity theft services. Free services typically only alert you of credit report changes with one bureau, though CreditWise® from Capital One monitors both TransUnion and Experian.
Here are some of the best credit monitoring services with triple-bureau protection:
Experian, Equifax and TransUnion
VantageScore
Yes
Yes, up to $1 million
$9.99 to $24.99 per month
Experian, Equifax and TransUnion
VantageScore
Yes, for Identity and Total Protection plans
Yes, up to $1 million for Identity and Total Protection plans
$9.99 to $29.99 per month
Experian for Plus plan or Experian, Equifax and TransUnion for Premium plan
FICO®
Yes
Yes, up to $500,000 for Plus plan and up to $1 million for Premium plan*
*Identity Theft Insurance underwritten by insurance company subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. (AIG). The description herein is a summary and intended for informational purposes only and does not include all terms, conditions and exclusions of the policies described. Please refer to the actual policies for terms, conditions, and exclusions of coverage. Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions.
$19.95 to $39.95 per month
Experian for Basic plan or Experian, Equifax and TransUnion for Advanced and Premier plans
FICO
Yes, for Advanced and Premier plans
Yes, up to $1 million
If you're not willing to pay a fee, the other option is to manually review each of your credit reports on a regular basis.
Traditionally, you're entitled to one free credit report from each bureau per year, but thanks to a 2020 change, Experian, Equifax and TransUnion are offering free credit reports to all Americans on a weekly basis through April 2021. All you need to do is request your credit reports at AnnualCreditReport.com every week and review them for any discrepancies.
When you're reviewing your credit reports, keep an eye out for these red flags:
If you find anything out of place, dispute the credit report errors as soon as possible.