What is 3-bureau credit monitoring and how to get it

Regular credit monitoring is an important routine practice, since it helps you track your credit score and spot fraud early.

But in order to get a comprehensive look into your credit file, you need to be thorough. Three-bureau credit monitoring alerts you of changes on credit reports from all three credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion.

Without triple-bureau protection, you can miss errors that may only appear on one of the three credit reports. That's bad news if you apply for credit and a lender pulls the report with errors you didn't know about, potentially jeopardizing your approval odds.

Below, we explain how you can get three-bureau credit monitoring, so you can secure your credit information.