Benefit from no monthly fees and an above average APY with the Capital One 360 Checking Account

If your current checking account is charging you monthly maintenance fees, consider switching to a new account that has no monthly fee. The Capital One 360 Checking® Account is CNBC Select’s top-rated no-fee checking account that can save you an average of $15 a month on the monthly fees that many other bank accounts charge.
The 360 Checking Account also has a large ATM network, an above-average APY and an easy-to-use mobile app that makes managing your money a breeze.
Here’s a detailed look at the Capital One 360 Checking Account’s APY, access to your cash, perks and fees, so you can decide if this checking account is a good choice for you.
$0
$0
None
0.10%
40,000+ Capital One® and Allpoint® ATMs
None
$35 if you opt-in to Next Day Grace
Yes
Terms apply.
The Capital One 360 Checking Account currently offers a 0.10% APY on all balances. This is higher than the national average of 0.04%, according to the FDIC.
Checking accounts provide easy access to your cash compared to high-yield savings accounts and CDs that limit monthly transactions or require a certain amount of time to pass before you can access your money.
With the Capital One 360 Checking Account, you can withdraw money daily — whether that’s at an ATM or by visiting a teller at the bank. Plus you can conveniently send money to people in minutes through services like Zelle.
Card purchases and withdrawals, including ATM withdrawals, cash advances and signature and PIN-based purchases, are limited to $5,000 per day. Debit card withdrawals from an ATM are limited to $1,000 per day.
While the Capital One 360 Checking Account is our number one no-monthly-maintenance-fee checking account, that doesn’t mean it has zero fees. But overall, there are minimal fees. You won’t incur foreign transaction fees, so you can use your debit card outside the U.S. without any extra costs.
Capital One also won’t charge you for using an out-of-network ATM, but the ATM operator might. It’s best to stick to the over 40,000 Capital One and Allpoint ATMs, which are in-network and fee-free.
Some typical fees that you can expect to incur include a $9 bounced paper check fee, $7 or $11 checkbook fee (per 50 or 100 quantity, respectively) and $10 or $20 fee per cashier’s check.
When it comes to overdraft fees, which are a key pain point of most checking accounts, you have three options:
The Capital One 360 Checking Account is a simple deposit account that can help you manage your money at no monthly cost. You can receive your paycheck, withdraw money from over 40,000 Capital One and Allpoint ATMs and deposit checks from the convenience of your mobile phone — all at no fee. Plus you can benefit from an above average interest rate, allowing you to earn interest on balances in your account.
Information about the Capital One 360 Checking® Account has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the bank prior to publication. Capital One is a Member FDIC.