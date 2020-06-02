What does $0 fraud liability mean? Here's a breakdown of credit card fraud protection terms

When the American unemployment rate surged this year, financial experts warned consumers to stay on the lookout for an uptick in fraud. In an economically scarce climate, hackers and scammers are more likely to attempt fraud like identity theft and phishing scams. And even everyday consumers are more prone to attempt an ambiguous form of scamming known as friendly fraud, which poses a troubling problem for already struggling small business owners. Using a credit card that comes with top-notch fraud protection is one way to ease concerns. From complimentary credit monitoring to $0 liability, most major card issuers have made it standard to provide features that give you more protection than debit cards. Below, CNBC Select explains the different fraud protection programs card issuers offer, so you can make sure you have the protection you need. The list is not exhaustive, so we recommend you search your card issuer's website to see a full list of its safety features.

Card issuers with $0 fraud liability

Under the Fair Credit Billing Act (FCBA), you can only be held liable for up to a maximum of $50 in the event of fraudulent charges on your credit card account, as long as you report it within 60 days. However, a number of major issuers take this a step further and guarantee zero liability with the caveat that you have to act quickly when something's not right. Since zero-liability guarantees are dependent upon how fast you report fraudulent charges, many of the below issuers also offer 24/7 monitoring to watch for suspicious activity. Each issuer has their own parameters as to what's considered suspicious, but they usually flag the account when there are large purchases made far away from where you live, or a series of uncharacteristic purchases made back-to-back. Card issuers often send secure messages, text for a confirmation or sometimes even call the primary cardholder to verify that suspicious transactions are legitimate. Below are three major card issuers who guarantee $0 liability.

American Express

Bank of America

Bank of America guarantees that all pending fraudulent charges, when reported promptly, can be reimbursed as quickly as one business day. But if you don't catch the transaction before it posts as completed, you'll have to file a claim and possibly submit documentation to prove the fraud. Do this within the FCBA's 60-day window, and you should be in the clear. If you have the Bank of America® Travel Rewards Credit Card, the Bank of America® Cash Rewards Credit Card or others, it's good to know you can relax and know you're protected.

Chase

Credit cards that let you freeze your account

Not to be mistaken for freezing your credit, freezing or locking your credit card is a helpful way to keep someone from using it when you've lost or misplaced it. The best-known program in this category is Discover's Freeze it® feature that lets cardholders freeze their accounts through an on/off switch within the mobile app. This stops all purchases, cash advances and balance transfers until the card is turned back on. Similar to Discover, Bank of America has a Lock or Unlock mobile feature. To temporarily lock or unlock your account, you'd logon to your mobile app and follow the instructions below: Go to Menu Select Manage Debit Card/Credit Card Select the card you want to manage Toggle to Lock or Unlock under the card image

Credit cards with free credit score monitoring

Credit cards with virtual card numbers

Contactless credit cards

Bottom line

Knowing the ins and outs of your credit card's fraud protection features is the best way to prepare for unwanted surprises. Our list is an overview of the most common terms and features, but we recommend you search your card issuer's website and read your benefits guide to see a full list of your card's safety features. Learn more: You should check your approval odds before applying for a new card — here's exactly how to do it

