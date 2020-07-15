Netflix used a prop card to protect Zac Efron in 'Down To Earth'—but here's how your issuer protects you from fraud

Zac Efron's new Netflix show "Down To Earth" provides viewers with an inside look into his travels around the world and quest to find healthy, sustainable ways to live. But many fans also thought they were getting a glimpse into his credit card account information.
Fans took to Twitter to state how Efron's credit card was in multiple shots with many showing his credit card number.
However, a closer look at the card details shows that the credit card number displays 12 out of 16 digits, with many in numeric sequence — 4000 1234 5678 XXX — indicating that the card is a prop.
Netflix edited his actual card information to protect Efron from viewers' unauthorized credit card transactions. And likewise, many card issuers also safeguard you from being held liable for unauthorized purchases.
Below, CNBC Select reviews how your issuer protects you from fraudulent purchases and some best practices for preventing credit card fraud.
If you're a victim of credit card fraud, your maximum liability is $50, according to the Fair Credit Billing Act (FCBA). However, some card issuers take that law a step further by offering $0 fraud liability on unauthorized charges. That means if someone steals your credit card and makes purchases, you won't be held liable.
While Efron used a prop card in "Down to Earth," therefore eliminating viewers access to his actual card info, the prop used was a Visa card. One of the basic Visa cardholder benefits is zero liability protection, but you should confirm coverage with your card issuer.
Here are some cards that provide $0 liability on unauthorized charges:
Some credit card issuers offer you the ability to generate a virtual card number during online checkout. This protects your actual credit card account number from phishing and hacking attempts that can result in unauthorized transactions.
Virtual card numbers provide merchants with a randomly-generated card number that is unique to the online site and links to your account. The virtual number creates a safety net between fraudsters and your actual information, minimizing the chance your account is compromised.
Here are some cards that provide virtual account numbers:
In order to safeguard your credit card from unauthorized transactions, you should stay proactive and follow these best practices:
Information about the Bank of America® Travel Rewards Credit Card, Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card, Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card, Citi Rewards+℠ Card, and Citi Simplicity® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.