Complete a balance transfer with the no-fee Chase Slate Credit Card

The Chase Slate® Credit Card offer is not currently in market. Many people carry credit card debt on interest-bearing credit cards that can make it hard to pay off balances, but there's a way you can save on repayment: transfer your debt to a balance transfer credit card with no transfer fee. No-fee balance transfer cards, such as the Chase Slate® Credit Card, can temporarily eliminate interest charges and waive balance transfer fees, allowing you to pay off credit card debt faster (and cheaper) than if you left it on your current card. Below, CNBC Select reviews the Chase Slate Credit Card's benefits and fees, so you can decide if it's the right card for you.

Chase Slate Credit Card review

The Chase Slate card offers over a year to pay off debt with no interest charges for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (then a 14.99% to 23.74% variable APR). While most balance transfer cards charge a 3% to 5% fee per transfer, select few cards, like the Chase Slate, have no balance transfer fee. With no balance transfer fee on transfers made within 60 days of account opening, you can save a hundreds. For instance, transferring a $5,000 balance to the Chase Slate will cost you nothing as long as you make the transfer within your first 60 days (after there is a 5% fee). With another balance transfer card, you may be hit with a $150 to $250 fee to transfer the same amount.

Similar to most balance transfer cards, the Chase Slate requires good credit or excellent credit (scores 670 or greater). Keep in mind, even if your credit score falls within the good or excellent range, there is no guarantee you'll be approved for the Chase Slate. Card issuers look at more factors than just your credit score, including income and monthly rent or mortgage payments. Take action: Check your credit score for free

Bottom line

While the Chase Slate doesn't offer a rewards program, you can benefit from one of the most competitive balance transfer offers around. The card's intro $0 balance transfer fee can help you save hundreds compared to other cards, depending on the size of your transfer. If you want to benefit from a 0% APR card that also offers rewards, consider the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card. This card has no balance transfer fee and offers no interest for the first 15 months on balance transfers and purchases (then 12.99% to 23.99% variable APR). See rates and fees. Plus cardholders earn 2X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1X) and 1X points per dollar spent on all other purchases. And if you need more than 18 months to pay off debt, the Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever offers no interest for the first 21 months on balance transfers (then 14.74% to 24.74% variable APR). Take note that this card has a 5% balance transfer fee, minimum $5. For rates and fees of the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card, click here. Information about the Chase Slate® Credit Card, Amex EveryDay® Credit Card and Citi Simplicity® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuers of the cards prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.