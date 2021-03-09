Dreaming about your next vacation? Consider using a travel credit card to pay

My 2020 travel plans were a bust, but I’m still dreaming about all the places I’ll go once it’s safer to get on the road again — and I’m not alone.

According to the American Express Travel: Global Travel Trends Report, 76% of travelers are creating their destination wish list for future travel, even though they might not be able to travel yet.

If you count yourself among those people, it's probably exciting to think about all of the places you plan on visiting. You may be planning a long-overdue trip to visit family or finally rescheduling a getaway with your significant other.

While you’re creating your destination wish list, you should also consider how you plan to pay for a vacation. The cost of travel can add up, and 61% of survey respondents plan to spend more than they normally would on a trip this year, since they couldn’t travel in 2020.

Using the right credit card can save you a great deal of money on travel and allow you to benefit from robust benefits, like airport lounge access and dining credits.

Below, we break down the best travel credit cards that can take your next vacation from basic to luxurious.