How to get DoorDash DashPass for free with your Chase credit card

In early 2020, Chase and DoorDash teamed up for a new partnership benefiting select credit cardholders. Those eligible could receive a complimentary or discounted DashPass membership.

But what started as an offer exclusively for cardholders of Chase branded cards, has now been extended to users of most Chase co-branded credit cards as well, Chase announced this week — making it easier than ever to score free food delivery.

Cardholders of the below co-branded cards can now get a complimentary one-year DoorDash DashPass membership (valued at more than $100).

*See full list of eligible cards below.

With a DashPass membership, you can get unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on orders over $12 from thousands of participating restaurants, grocery and convenience stores nationwide. Members can also count on earning 5% back in DoorDash credit on all pick-up orders.

DoorDash claims that DashPass members save an average of $5 per order compared to non-subscribers, which can quickly add up to extra cash back in your pocket.

“We’ve seen Chase cardmembers ordering in more — especially over the last year,” says Ed Olebe, president of Chase co-brand cards, in the company's press release. “We’re thrilled to broaden our relationship with DoorDash and provide added value for our co-brand cardmembers where they are spending.”

These co-branded cards are in addition to the original eligible Chase branded cards, which includes:

Both Sapphire cards offer free DashPass membership for a minimum of one year, while the Freedom and Slate cards offer the first three months free then a 50% discount for the next nine months. Sapphire Reserve cardholders can also benefit from a $60 DoorDash credit in 2021.