Select's editorial team independently created this content.
How to get DoorDash DashPass for free with your Chase credit card

Cardholders of most Chase co-branded cards can now get a free one-year DoorDash DashPass membership.

Elizabeth Gravier
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

In early 2020, Chase and DoorDash teamed up for a new partnership benefiting select credit cardholders. Those eligible could receive a complimentary or discounted DashPass membership.

But what started as an offer exclusively for cardholders of Chase branded cards, has now been extended to users of most Chase co-branded credit cards as well, Chase announced this week — making it easier than ever to score free food delivery.

Cardholders of the below co-branded cards can now get a complimentary one-year DoorDash DashPass membership (valued at more than $100).

*See full list of eligible cards below.

With a DashPass membership, you can get unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on orders over $12 from thousands of participating restaurants, grocery and convenience stores nationwide. Members can also count on earning 5% back in DoorDash credit on all pick-up orders.

DoorDash claims that DashPass members save an average of $5 per order compared to non-subscribers, which can quickly add up to extra cash back in your pocket.

“We’ve seen Chase cardmembers ordering in more — especially over the last year,” says Ed Olebe, president of Chase co-brand cards, in the company's press release. “We’re thrilled to broaden our relationship with DoorDash and provide added value for our co-brand cardmembers where they are spending.”

These co-branded cards are in addition to the original eligible Chase branded cards, which includes:

Both Sapphire cards offer free DashPass membership for a minimum of one year, while the Freedom and Slate cards offer the first three months free then a 50% discount for the next nine months. Sapphire Reserve cardholders can also benefit from a $60 DoorDash credit in 2021.

How to activate your free DashPass membership

If you are a current cardholder of any of the above eligible Chase cards, activate your complimentary DashPass membership offer today by adding your credit card as the default payment in the DoorDash app. You can also activate by visiting the DashPass and Chase co-brands website page. Cardmembers will need to activate by December 31, 2021, to enjoy the new benefit.

After the one free year of DashPass ends, your memberships auto-renews at the current rate (or you can cancel anytime). The full price as of writing is $9.99 per month.

Here is the full list of eligible co-branded Chase credit cards:

