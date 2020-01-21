Discover it Cash Back review: Earn 5% cash back for a limited time at grocery stores and Walgreens, CVS

Discover it® Cash Back Apply Now Rewards 5% cash back at different places each quarter after you activate bonus categories (on up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1%). Plus, unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus At the end of your first year, Discover automatically matches all the cash back you earned

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 14 months on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 13.49% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

*See our methodology, terms apply.

No annual fee

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

Generous welcome bonus Cons Bonus categories must be activated each quarter

Cash-back program limits 5% cash-back earnings to $1,500 a quarter

Fee charged on balance transfers Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $696

Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $696

Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,088 Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus

Discover it Cash Back review

Rewards Additional benefits Fees Bottom line

Rewards

Like the Chase Freedom®, the Discover it® Cash Back offers 5% cash back in rotating categories on up to $1,500 in combined purchases after you activate the bonus every quarter. After you reach the limit, it's 1% on all purchases. If you maximize your spending in these categories, you could earn $75 cash back each quarter on top of the 1% cash back you earn in all the other categories. Now until March, you can earn 5% cash back at grocery stores (excluding Target and Walmart), Walgreens and CVS. Activation for the next quarter's bonus categories starts Feb. 1, 2020. This card has a unique welcome bonus where Discover automatically matches all the cash back you earned at the end of your first year. There is no limit to how much Discover will match. CNBC Select calculated how many rewards the average American can earn if they optimize the way they use their Discover it Cash Back. We worked with the location intelligence firm Esri, who provided us with a sample annual spending budget of $21,852. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,019), gas ($2,394), dining out ($3,365), travel ($2,154), utilities ($4,959) and general purchases ($3,961). Here's a breakdown of how much cash back you can roughly earn in each category, annually: Groceries: $100.38

$100.38 Gas: $47.88

$47.88 Dining out: $67.30

$67.30 Travel: $21.54

$21.54 Utilities: $49.59

$49.59 General purchases: $61.31

$61.31 Total: $348 Cardholders can earn an estimated $696 in cash back the first year (including the cash back from the welcome bonus) and a total of $2,088 over five years. The cash back doesn't expire and you can redeem your rewards at any time for statement credits, gift cards, merchandise and more.

Additional benefits

The Discover it® Cash Back offers a competitive 0% APR for the first 14 months on purchases and balance transfers (then 13.49% to 24.49% variable APR). Its contactless tap-to-pay technology makes it fast and easy to pay at millions of places. This card also automatically waives your first late payment fee but don't make missing payments a habit. Beyond the additional fees, you risk damaging your credit score and potentially paying a higher penalty interest rate. (Check out CNBC Select's steps you can take to prevent late payments.)

Fees

The Discover it® Cash Back card has no annual fee and no foreign transaction fee. There is a 3% intro balance transfer fee and up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms).

Bottom line

Our methodology

To determine which credit cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed 234 of the most popular credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points. CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2018 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here. Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $21,852 in retail spending. This budget is comprised of the most common spending categories, including groceries ($5,019), gas ($2,394), dining out ($3,365), travel ($2,154), utilities ($4,959) and general purchases ($3,961). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses. CNBC Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee. While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.