Chase Sapphire cardholders will soon earn up to 3X points on grocery store purchases for 6 months

If you're looking for more ways to save at the grocery store, your Chase Sapphire credit card can come in handy again. Starting next month, Chase is bringing back elevated grocery rewards to Sapphire cardholders.

New and existing Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve® Card members will soon earn 2X and 3X points on grocery store purchases, respectively, on up to $1,000 in purchases per month. The increased reward rates mean groceries earn the same amount of points as travel and dining worldwide.

New grocery rewards rates will automatically take effect on November 1 and run for six months until April 30, 2021.

These reward rates are lower than Chase's limited-time grocery rewards offer that ended in June, which had Sapphire Preferred cardholders earning 3X points and Reserve cardholders earning 5X points on eligible groceries. However, the old offer capped eligible spending at $1,500 for the two-month promotional period. The new offer lasts for six months and allows you to earn elevated rewards on $1,000 in purchases each month — which is effectively $6,000 for the entire promotion.

This limited-time offer is a great way for Sapphire cardholders to receive additional value when many travel plans are on pause. And if you don't currently have a Sapphire card, either the Preferred or Reserve are a great option, though the Preferred card is particularly noteworthy right now. Eligible new Sapphire Preferred cardholders can earn 80,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening — worth up to $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Chase Sapphire Preferred and Reserve card members can also benefit from a few other perks, which we explain below.

Additional Chase Sapphire grocery benefits

The Sapphire travel cards are also offering other grocery perks that can come in handy if you're not traveling and don't have a grocery rewards card.

With Pay Yourself Back, you can redeem points for eligible grocery store purchase and receive 25% (Preferred) or 50% (Reserve) more value per redemption. If you want to offset a $150 grocery bill, you'd typically need 15,000 points, but with Pay Yourself Back, you only need 12,000 points (Preferred) or 10,000 points (Reserve).

Chase Sapphire Reserve card members can benefit from more flexibility with the card's annual $300 travel credit. In addition to using the travel credit to offset hotel stays, airline fees and other travel-related expenses, cardholders can use the credit for gas station and grocery-store spending. These transactions automatically count toward earning your travel credit through December 31, 2020.