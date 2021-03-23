Chase Sapphire Preferred and Reserve cards launch massive 80k and 60k-point welcome bonuses

CNBC Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Chase just reintroduced the lucrative 80,000-point welcome bonus on the Chase Sapphire Preferred® and added a new, elevated offer on the Chase Sapphire Reserve® worth 60,000 points.

New Sapphire Preferred cardholders can earn 80,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Plus earn a $50 statement credit on grocery purchases within your first year after account opening.

New Sapphire Reserve cardholders can earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

Both of these offers are higher than usual and may not last long.

If you want to benefit from a generous welcome bonus that can help pay for spring and summer travel plans, you should consider applying for the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Reserve since these elevated offers won't last forever.

These offers are only available to you if you don't have any Sapphire card (Preferred or Reserve) and haven't received a new card member bonus for any Sapphire card in the past 48 months. (Learn more about the eligibility requirements below.)