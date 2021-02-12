My Chase Plan vs. Amex Pay Over Time: Are fixed fee plans worth it?

Some major card issuers are offering new ways for you to finance large purchases through a fixed-fee monthly plan. While these plans boast no interest, don't be fooled — you'll still incur a fee every month, which acts similar to interest. That said, these plans are more transparent than carrying a balance month-to-month and incurring interest charges. When you sign up for a fixed-fee plan, you'll know up front exactly how much your monthly payment is, as well as a breakdown of the plan fees and the total cost. American Express and Chase are two major issuers that offer fixed-fee plans on many of their credit cards. Below, we explain how each plan works and if it's worth it to sign up.

Amex Plan It

Minimum purchase amount: $100

$100 Fee: 0.61% to 1.17% of the purchase

0.61% to 1.17% of the purchase Repayment period: 3 to 24 months

3 to 24 months Maximum number of plans: 10 Plan It from American Express lets you split up purchases of $100 or more into fixed, equal monthly payments with a fixed fee and no interest. The monthly plans vary by card member and the purchase amount, but plan periods can range from three to 24 months. You can create up to 10 plans and even combine multiple purchases into the same plan. Here’s an example of what financing a $1,000 purchase may look like, according to the Plan It calculator.

Amex Plan It Plan options 6 months 12 months 18 months Monthly payment $174.99 $91.78 $63.89 Monthly plan fee $8.32 $8.44 $8.33 Total plan fees $49.92 $101.28 $149.94 Total cost after plan $1049.92 $1101.28 $1149.94

The plan terms mentioned in the example above may not be available to all customers.

My Chase Plan

Minimum purchase amount: $100

$100 Fee: Varies by credit card, purchase amount and your account history

Varies by credit card, purchase amount and your account history Repayment period: 3 to 18 months

3 to 18 months Maximum number of plans: 10 My Chase Plan also lets you pay off purchases of $100 or more through fixed, equal monthly payments. You’ll incur a fixed fee that varies by credit card, purchase amount and your account history. Plan repayment periods range from three to 18 months and you can have a maximum of 10 plans at one time. Here’s an example of what financing a $1,000 purchase may look like, according to my Chase account (since there's no generic calculator).

My Chase Plan Plan options 3 months 6 months 12 months Monthly payment $335.57 $169.50 $86.96 Monthly plan fee $2.23 $2.83 $3.62 Total plan fees $6.69 $16.98 $43.44 Total cost after plan $1006.69 $1016.98 $1043.33

The plan terms mentioned in the example above are unique to my account and may not be available to all customers.

Fixed-fee plans vs. interest charges

In order to decide if a fixed-fee plan saves you more money than carrying a balance with interest, you need to do the math. We used Bankrate’s credit card payoff calculator to find out how much interest you could incur on a $1,000 purchase at the average 16.28% APR. We found that the interest charges would be: $27 for a 3-month plan

$48 for a 6-month plan

$90 for a 12-month plan

$133 for an 18-month plan Comparing this to the Amex Plan It example, the interest charges ($48 to $133) are cheaper than if you signed up for the fixed-fee plan (which range from $49.92 for six months to $149.94 for 18 months). So the fixed-fee plan is not the cheapest option in this example. Remember that the plan terms vary by card member, so it may actually make more sense for you to use a fixed-fee plan — especially if your interest rate is higher, causing you to incur more interest charges. Looking at My Chase Plan, the interest charges ($27 to $90) are actually higher than the fixed-fee costs ($6.69 to $43.44). This makes the fixed-fee plan a more affordable option. Since the My Chase Plan information presented is based on my account and credit history, users interested in this plan would need to check their own terms to see what option saves them more money. Ultimately, the best choice for you really depends on your situation. You should review the costs of a fixed-fee plan and compare them to the costs of carrying a balance with interest. Since fixed-fee plans vary by credit card, purchase amount and account holder, the terms you receive are unique to you.

Bottom line

At the end of the day, fixed-fee plans will cost you money that you could otherwise save if you take advantage of a 0% APR period. But if you can’t qualify for a no-interest card, or simply don’t want to deal with multiple credit cards, these plans may be a good option for financing large purchases. Before you activate a plan, make sure you take a close look at all the costs to determine whether it’s cheaper than incurring interest charges or not. Then choose the most affordable option. And if you ever want to pay off a fixed-fee plan from Amex Plan It or My Chase Plan, rest assured that you can pay off your balance early without a penalty.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.