Amex Business Gold card raises welcome bonus to 70,000 points for a limited-time—here’s how you can earn it

The American Express® Business Gold Card just doubled its welcome bonus offer, allowing small business owners the chance to earn a bonus worth up to $700.
Starting today, qualifying new applicants can earn 70,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $10,000 on eligible purchases within the first three months of card membership.
This bonus is exactly double the previous offer of 35,000 points, after meeting a $5,000 spending requirement. If you need to purchase electronics or expensive equipment, charging the purchases to the Business Gold card can help you earn the welcome bonus. Then you can use the points to offset the cost of future business trips or thank your employees with gift cards.
In addition to a sizable welcome bonus, Business Gold card members earn up to $300 in statement credits on eligible U.S. advertising ($150 cap) and U.S. shipping purchases ($150 cap). Terms and cap apply.
The rewards program is also easy to use. The two categories where you spend the most money in each billing cycle automatically earn 4X points. (The 4X points apply to the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year, then 1X.)
If you’re interested in the Amex Business Gold card, check if you’re eligible to earn the welcome bonus and how you can redeem points.
Earn up to $300 in statement credits on eligible U.S. advertising and U.S. shipping purchases. Terms and cap apply. Get more rewards with 4X Membership Rewards® points on two select categories where you spend the most each month and 25% points back after you book a flight using Pay with Points (up to 250,000 points back per calendar year).
Limited Time Offer: Earn 70,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Gold Card within the first three months of Card Membership
$295
Not applicable
14.24% to 22.24% variable
Not applicable
None
Excellent
See rates and fees, terms apply.
Amex sets eligibility rules on who can qualify for the welcome bonus. Generally, if you’ve never had the Business Gold card you have a good chance at qualifying for the offer. Here are the full terms:
The welcome offer, intro APRs, and intro plan fees are not available to applicants who have or have had this card. We may also consider the number of American Express cards you have opened and closed as well as other factors in making a decision on your welcome offer, intro APRs, and intro plan fee eligibility.
So if you’ve had the Business Gold card in the past, you can’t earn the welcome bonus. And if you’re a brand new card member, that doesn’t guarantee you’ll qualify since Amex considers how many American Express credit cards you have and other factors. Ultimately, your ability to earn the welcome bonus is decided on a case-by-case basis.
American Express Membership Rewards points have many uses, including statement credits, travel and gift cards. The value of points varies based on redemption method, so here are some examples of what the 70,000-point welcome bonus is worth, using Amex’s points value calculator.
*Note that you have to pay for travel using your Amex Business Gold card through American Express Travel to get these redemption rates.
For rates and fees of the American Express® Business Gold Card, please click here.