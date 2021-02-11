Amex Business Gold card raises welcome bonus to 70,000 points for a limited-time—here’s how you can earn it

The American Express® Business Gold Card just doubled its welcome bonus offer, allowing small business owners the chance to earn a bonus worth up to $700.

Starting today, qualifying new applicants can earn 70,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $10,000 on eligible purchases within the first three months of card membership.

This bonus is exactly double the previous offer of 35,000 points, after meeting a $5,000 spending requirement. If you need to purchase electronics or expensive equipment, charging the purchases to the Business Gold card can help you earn the welcome bonus. Then you can use the points to offset the cost of future business trips or thank your employees with gift cards.

In addition to a sizable welcome bonus, Business Gold card members earn up to $300 in statement credits on eligible U.S. advertising ($150 cap) and U.S. shipping purchases ($150 cap). Terms and cap apply.

The rewards program is also easy to use. The two categories where you spend the most money in each billing cycle automatically earn 4X points. (The 4X points apply to the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year, then 1X.)

If you’re interested in the Amex Business Gold card, check if you’re eligible to earn the welcome bonus and how you can redeem points.