CNBC.COM
Credit Cards

Amex launches a $200 statement credit offer for new Blue Cash Everyday Card members

The Amex Blue Cash Everyday Card is offering a new welcome bonus worth up to $200 cash back. Here’s what you need to know.

Alexandria White
Getty Images

Amex just released a new welcome bonus for the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Card that can earn you $200 back after you spend $1,000 in purchases within the first three months from account opening.

The previous bonus was worth up to $300, but required you to mainly spend at Amazon in order to benefit: 20% back on purchases at Amazon.com (up to $200 back) and $100 back after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card, all within your first six months from account opening.

While the new offer is worth less money, it's more ideal for consumers who don't shop at Amazon.

Beyond a generous welcome bonus, the Blue Cash Everyday card ranks as our best grocery rewards card with no annual fee. Cardholders earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores and 1% cash back on other purchases. See rates and fees.

Who’s eligible for the Blue Cash Everyday card’s welcome bonus?

If you’ve never had the Blue Cash Everyday card, you may qualify for the welcome bonus. Here are the eligibility rules:

The welcome offer, intro APRs, and intro plan fees are not available to applicants who have or have had this card. We may also consider the number of American Express cards you have opened and closed as well as other factors in making a decision on your welcome offer, intro APRs, and intro plan fee eligibility.

So if you’ve ever had the Blue Cash Everyday card, you can’t earn the bonus. If you’ve never had the card, Amex still might consider how many American Express credit cards you have and other factors, which means the chance you can earn the welcome bonus is decided on a case-by-case basis.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

  • Rewards

    3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores, 1% cash back on other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn $200 back after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 15 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    13.99% to 23.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    2.7%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Bottom line

The Blue Cash Everyday card is a great no-annual-fee choice for maximizing cash back at grocery stores, but if you want to earn more rewards consider the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. The annual fee is $95, but you'll earn double the amount of rewards on grocery shopping: 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). See rates and fees.

For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here.

For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest