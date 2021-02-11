Amex launches a $200 statement credit offer for new Blue Cash Everyday Card members

Amex just released a new welcome bonus for the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Card that can earn you $200 back after you spend $1,000 in purchases within the first three months from account opening.

The previous bonus was worth up to $300, but required you to mainly spend at Amazon in order to benefit: 20% back on purchases at Amazon.com (up to $200 back) and $100 back after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card, all within your first six months from account opening.

While the new offer is worth less money, it's more ideal for consumers who don't shop at Amazon.

Beyond a generous welcome bonus, the Blue Cash Everyday card ranks as our best grocery rewards card with no annual fee. Cardholders earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores and 1% cash back on other purchases. See rates and fees.