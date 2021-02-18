New Amex Blue Cash Preferred Card members can earn a $300 statement credit and benefit from an intro $0 annual fee

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is now offering an elevated welcome bonus that can earn you a $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases within the first six months from account opening. In addition, the card’s $95 annual fee is waived for the first year. (See rates and fees.)

This new offer comes on the heels of a recent update to the welcome bonus for the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express. And it helps solidify the Blue Cash Preferred card as the best credit card for grocery shopping.

While the previous $250 welcome bonus required a lower $1,000 spending threshold, you needed to meet the spending within just three months. The new welcome bonus gives you double the amount of time to reach the spending requirement and is worth $50 more.

The Blue Cash Preferred card offers an industry-leading 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), so you can maximize rewards on groceries. The card also provides a helpful intro 0% APR for the first 12 months on purchases, which can help you finance large purchases (after, 13.99% to 23.99% variable APR).