Credit Cards

Chase launches new bonus offers on four United credit cards

Four Chase co-branded cards are now offering elevated welcome bonuses: United Club Card, United Explorer Card, United Gateway Card and United Business Card.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Chase released new, elevated welcome bonuses on four co-branded United cards, with offers worth up to 75,000 bonus miles to help frequent fliers accrue miles.

The new offers are available on three consumer cards and one business card:

If you’re saving up for a vacation later this year, earning one of these welcome bonuses can help offset the cost of travel. You can redeem United miles for flights, hotels and rental cars. Alternatives that aren’t travel-related include merchandise, gift cards and Apple products.

Here’s a breakdown of the new welcome bonuses on select United Airlines cards, and how they compare to the previous offers.

United Gateway℠ Card

United Gateway℠ Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    3 miles per $1 spent at grocery stores, up to $1,500 per month until September 30, 2021; 2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases, at gas stations and on local transit and commuting; 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 20,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    16.49% to 23.49% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

 

  • New offer: Earn 20,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open.
  • Old offer: Earn 10,000 bonus miles after spending $1,000 in the first three months from account opening.
  • Bottom line: The new offer earns you double the amount of miles as the prior. The spending requirement remains the same, making this a great deal.

United℠ Explorer Card

United℠ Explorer Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases; 2X miles per $1 spent at restaurants and hotels; 1X miles earned on every $1 spent on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 40,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, an additional 25,000 bonus miles after you spend $10,000 in the first 6 months.

  • Annual fee

    $0 first year, then $95

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    16.49% to 23.49% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

 

  • New offer: Earn 40,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open. Plus, an additional 25,000 bonus miles after you spend $10,000 in the first six months.
  • Old offer: Earn 40,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open.
  • Bottom line: The new bonus is broken up into two tiers with the first part equal to the previous offer. However, the second part of the bonus allows you to earn an additional 25,000 miles. Overall, the new offer provides you with an additional way to maximize miles.

United Club℠ Infinite Card

United Club℠ Infinite Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    4 miles per $1 spent on United purchases, 2 miles per $1 spent on all other travel and dining and 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 75,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

  • Annual fee

    $525

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    16.49% to 23.49% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

Terms apply.

 

  • New offer: Earn 75,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
  • Old offer: The previous welcome bonus waived the $525 annual fee for one year.
  • Bottom line: The new offer outpaces the old bonus since the dollar value of the miles is estimated at $750 (assuming 1 mile is worth a penny).

United℠ Business Card

United℠ Business Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases, at restaurants, gas stations, office supply stores and on local transit and commuting. Earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases.

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 75,000 bonus miles after $5,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $99

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    16.49%–23.49% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

  

  • New offer: Earn 75,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open.
  • Old offer: Earn 60,000 bonus miles after $3,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening.
  • Bottom line: While the new offer is worth an additional 15,000 miles, you need to spend $2,000 more within the first three months of account opening. That’s a relatively high amount of money to spend for a slightly larger bonus, so the old offer may be more manageable. That said, your business expenses may cover the additional spending requirement and allow you to earn the elevated bonus.

Bottom line

Frequent fliers who want to make their next vacation more affordable can benefit from earning one of the United credit card welcome bonuses. Offers range from 20,000 to 75,000 bonus miles, depending on the card, and can help you save on future travel. To narrow down which card you should choose, consider the annual fee and rewards rates. The fees range from $0 to $525, so make sure you pick the best option for your budget.

