Chase launches new bonus offers on four United credit cards

Chase released new, elevated welcome bonuses on four co-branded United cards, with offers worth up to 75,000 bonus miles to help frequent fliers accrue miles.

The new offers are available on three consumer cards and one business card:

If you’re saving up for a vacation later this year, earning one of these welcome bonuses can help offset the cost of travel. You can redeem United miles for flights, hotels and rental cars. Alternatives that aren’t travel-related include merchandise, gift cards and Apple products.

Here’s a breakdown of the new welcome bonuses on select United Airlines cards, and how they compare to the previous offers.