Chase launches new bonus offers on four United credit cards

Chase released new, elevated welcome bonuses on four co-branded United cards, with offers worth up to 75,000 bonus miles to help frequent fliers accrue miles.
The new offers are available on three consumer cards and one business card:
If you’re saving up for a vacation later this year, earning one of these welcome bonuses can help offset the cost of travel. You can redeem United miles for flights, hotels and rental cars. Alternatives that aren’t travel-related include merchandise, gift cards and Apple products.
Here’s a breakdown of the new welcome bonuses on select United Airlines cards, and how they compare to the previous offers.
3 miles per $1 spent at grocery stores, up to $1,500 per month until September 30, 2021; 2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases, at gas stations and on local transit and commuting; 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases
Earn 20,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open
$0
None
16.49% to 23.49% variable
5%, minimum $5
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases; 2X miles per $1 spent at restaurants and hotels; 1X miles earned on every $1 spent on all other purchases
Earn 40,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, an additional 25,000 bonus miles after you spend $10,000 in the first 6 months.
$0 first year, then $95
None
16.49% to 23.49% variable
5%, minimum $5
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
4 miles per $1 spent on United purchases, 2 miles per $1 spent on all other travel and dining and 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases
Earn 75,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
$525
None
16.49% to 23.49% variable
5%, minimum $5
None
Excellent
Terms apply.
Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases, at restaurants, gas stations, office supply stores and on local transit and commuting. Earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Earn 75,000 bonus miles after $5,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $99
None
16.49%–23.49% variable
5%, minimum $5
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Frequent fliers who want to make their next vacation more affordable can benefit from earning one of the United credit card welcome bonuses. Offers range from 20,000 to 75,000 bonus miles, depending on the card, and can help you save on future travel. To narrow down which card you should choose, consider the annual fee and rewards rates. The fees range from $0 to $525, so make sure you pick the best option for your budget.
