You can earn airline elite status without flying all the time — here's how

Airline elite status is a great way to reduce the fees you pay and improve your flying experience. Perks range from waived checked bag fees to airport lounges access, early boarding and free upgrades. Traditionally, the way to earn status is by flying a lot with a specific airline and its partners. However, that's not the only way. Most of the major airlines offer a path to elite status without flying by opening and using a co-branded airline credit card. A co-branded credit card isn't always the most cost-effective way to earn elite status but at the very least, it can give you a boost on your way to earning perks with your preferred airline. Some airlines also let you make progress toward earning elite status through other activities, like shopping online and dining out. CNBC Select has the details on how to earn airline status without even stepping foot on an airplane, which mostly revolves around finding the right travel credit card. How to earn airline status without flying American Airlines

Delta

United

Southwest

Alaska Airlines

JetBlue

Spirit

Frontier

American Airlines

American Airlines offers four tiers of elite status, plus an unpublished invitation-only level. Depending on the status level, perks can include free checked bags, priority check-in, airport lounge access and upgrades, which even apply to award flights and flights operated by Alaska Airlines. The program offers many ways to earn elite status beyond just flying and credit card spending. You earn American Airlines status by accumulating Loyalty Points, and you earn one Loyalty Point for every eligible AAdvantage mile you earn. These are the current status requirements: AAdvantage Gold : 40,000 Loyalty Points

: 40,000 Loyalty Points AAdvantage Platinum : 75,000 Loyalty Points

: 75,000 Loyalty Points AAdvantage Platinum Pro : 125,000 Loyalty Points

: 125,000 Loyalty Points AAdvantage Executive Platinum: 200,000 Loyalty Points When you make purchases with an American Airlines credit card, such as the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard® or AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard®, you'll earn one Loyalty Point per dollar. You don't earn Loyalty Points from any bonus spending categories or the cards' intro bonuses.

Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® Rewards 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent at gas stations and restaurants, and on eligible American Airlines purchases; 1 Loyalty Point for every 1 eligible AAdvantage® mile earned from purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after spending $2,500 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening

Annual fee $0 first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Good/Excellent

Terms apply. Read our Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® review. Information about the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard Learn More Information about the AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases; 1 AAdvantage® mile for every $1 spent on other purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus miles after making your first purchase within the first 90 days

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $99

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening

Regular APR 21.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Good/Excellent See our methodology, terms apply.

You can also earn Loyalty Points and miles when you shop with an eligible American Airlines partner. This includes transactions you make through the American Airlines shopping portal and with cards linked to AAdvantage SimplyMiles as well as rental cars, hotels and cruises you book through American Airlines and its partners. You can also earn Loyalty Points through the AAdvantage Dining program, completing Miles for Opinions surveys and more.

Delta

Delta has revamped its elite status program for 2024. Now, you earn status solely based on how many Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQDs) you earn in a year. The tier requirements are as follows: Silver Medallion : 5,000 MQDs

: 5,000 MQDs Gold Medallion : 10,000 MQDs

: 10,000 MQDs Platinum Medallion : 15,000 MQDs

: 15,000 MQDs Diamond Medallion: 28,000 MQDs Delta Medallion elite status members can take advantage of benefits such as seat upgrades, free checked bags, priority boarding and Choice Benefits (like upgrade certificates and Sky Club memberships and travel vouchers) at the higher levels. Delta credit cardholders earn one MQD for every $20 spent on the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card or Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card. That rate improves to one MQD per $10 spent on the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card or Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card. As of Feb. 2024, SkyMiles Platinum, Platinum Business, Reserve and Reserve Business cardholders also receive a 2,500 MQD boost. This MQD boost is per card, so you can stack the boosts if you have multiple cards that earn the bonus. For example, if you have the Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business card and the Delta SkyMiles Reserve card, you will earn a 5,000-MQD bonus. If you wanted to earn Delta status exclusively through credit card spending and not spending on Delta flights, you could do so by spending $50,000 to a whopping $510,000 on either version of the SkyMiles Platinum card or $25,000 to $255,000 on either of the Reserve credit cards. Put another way, the Delta credit cards can help provide a boost toward earning status, but would be costly if you relied solely on them to qualify for status.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels; 2X miles at restaurants worldwide including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and at U.S. supermarkets; 1X miles on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

Annual fee $550

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 20.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

United

United MileagePlus Premier status comes with benefits such as complimentary checked bags, bonus miles on airfare, lounge access on eligible itineraries, seat upgrades and more. You qualify for status by earning Premier Qualifying Points (PQPs) or a combination of a lower PQP threshold and a certain number of Premier Qualifying Flights (PQF). United's status tier requirements are: Premier Silver : 12 PQF and 4,000 PQP or 5,000 PQPs

: 12 PQF and 4,000 PQP or 5,000 PQPs Premier Gold : 24 PQF and 8,000 PQP or 10,000 PQPs

: 24 PQF and 8,000 PQP or 10,000 PQPs Premier Platinum : 36 PQF and 12,000 PQP or 15,000 PQPs

: 36 PQF and 12,000 PQP or 15,000 PQPs Premier 1K: 54 PQF and 18,000 PQP or 24,000 PQPs You can earn PQPs by spending on many United Airlines credit cards, but how many PQPs you can earn per card varies. All United card earns 25 PQPs per $500 you spend on the card, and each card has an annual cap on how many PQPs you can earn. On the low end, you can earn up to 1,000 PQPs per calendar year with cards such as the United℠ Explorer Card and United℠ Business Card. United cards with higher annual fees tend to have increased annual PQP caps. For example, the United Quest℠ Card earns up to 6,000 PQPs per calendar year and the United Club℠ Infinite Card allows you to earn up to 10,000 PQPs per calendar year. If you hold multiple cards, you could stack PQPs you earn across the cards.

United℠ Explorer Card Learn More On Chase's secured site Rewards 2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases; 2 miles per $1 spent on dining, eligible delivery services and hotel stays; 1 mile earned on every $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.99% - 28.99% Variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Member FDIC. Terms apply.

United Quest℠ Card Learn More On Chase's secured site Rewards Earn 3x miles on United ® purchases, 2x miles on dining including eligible delivery services, select streaming services and all other travel, 1x on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 70,000 bonus miles and 500 Premier qualifying points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 21.99% - 28.99% Variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Member FDIC. Terms apply.

United Club℠ Infinite Card Learn More On Chase's secured site Rewards Earn 4 miles per $1 spent on United® purchases, 2 miles per $1 spent on all other travel and dining, and 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 90,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee $525

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.99% - 28.99% Variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent Member FDIC. Terms apply.

Southwest

Southwest has a simple elite status program with two tiers, which you can earn without flying by accumulating tier qualifying points (TQPs): A-List : 35,000 TQPs or 20 flights

: 35,000 TQPs or 20 flights A-List Preferred: 70,000 TQPs or 40 flights A-List members receive benefits such as priority boarding and bonus points on paid flights. Outside of flying with Southwest, you can earn TQPs by making qualifying purchases with certain Southwest credit cards. The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card, Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card and

Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card all earn 1,500 TQP for every $5,000 spent on the card. You can earn an unlimited number of TQPs through credit card spending. Southwest also offers its popular Companion Pass, which is essentially an unlimited two-for-one flight pass for any paid and award tickets (minus taxes and fees). The Companion Pass can be earned by accumulating 135,000 Companion Pass qualifying points or 100 flights. All co-branded Southwest cards also automatically provide 10,000 Companion Pass qualifying points each calendar year. Plus, the points earned from the Southwest card welcome bonuses and card spending count toward Companion Pass qualification. While we don't necessarily recommend doing so, it is possible to earn both A-List status and the Companion Pass without ever stepping foot on a plane by spending $135,000 on any of the cards listed above.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secured site Rewards Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming. 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee $149

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card Learn More Rewards Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming. 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines elite members earn bonus miles on flights, free checked bags, upgrades and more. Alaska has simplified its MVP status tiers and now you can qualify based solely on the number of elite-qualifying miles (EQMs) you earn. The status tiers are as follows: MVP : 20,000 EQMs

: 20,000 EQMs MVP Gold : 40,000 EQMs

: 40,000 EQMs MVP Gold 75k : 75,000 EQMs

: 75,000 EQMs MVP Gold 100K: 100,000 EQMs For every $10,000 you spend on an Alaska Airlines card, you'll get 4,000 EQMs. Purchases across multiple cards are combined to qualify for the EQMs and you can only earn a maximum of 20,000 EQMs combined across all cards each year, including the Alaska Airlines Visa® Business credit card and Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card. You can only qualify for the Basic MVP status based on credit card spending alone, but an Alaska Airlines card is a great way to give you a head start on earning higher status levels.

Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Credit Card Learn More Rewards Earn unlimited 3 miles for every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases, 2 miles for every $1 spent on eligible gas, EV charging station, local transit, rideshare, cable, and select streaming services purchases and one mile for every $1 spent on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus Limited time offer: Earn 70,000 bonus miles plus Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23) with this offer. To qualify, make $3,000 or more in purchases within the first 90 days of opening your account.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 20.24% - 28.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% of each transaction

Foreign transaction fees None.

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

JetBlue

JetBlue Mosaic elite status is broken down into four tiers, which you progress through by earning tiles: Mosaic 1 : 50 tiles

: 50 tiles Mosaic 2 : 100 tiles

: 100 tiles Mosaic 3 : 150 tiles

: 150 tiles Mosaic 4: 250 tiles Entry-level Mosaic 1 status grants you two free checked bags (first bag for you and a companion), up to three free drinks per flight (beer, wine, liquor) and priority boarding. Higher tiers unlock additional perks, like Mint upgrade certificates and pet fee waivers. When you're not flying, you'll earn one tile per $100 spent on JetBlue vacation packages and one tile per $1,000 spent on any JetBlue credit card, including the JetBlue Card, JetBlue Plus Card, and JetBlue Business Card. This means you can reach basic Mosaic 1 status with $50,000 in card spending in a year or top-tier status after spending $250,000 on your JetBlue cards in a year.

JetBlue Card Learn More Information about the JetBlue Card has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication. Rewards 3X points per dollar spent on eligible JetBlue purchases; 2X points at restaurants and eligible grocery stores; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 10,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 on the card in the first 90 days.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR Eligible balance transfers that post to your account in the first 45 days of account opening qualify for 0% introductory APR for the first twelve billing cycles, then a 21.24%, 25.24% or 29.99%, APR applies.

Regular APR 21.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None Terms apply

JetBlue Plus Card Learn More Information about the JetBlue Plus Card has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication. Rewards 6X points per dollar spent on eligible JetBlue purchases; 2X points at restaurants and eligible grocery stores; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 on the card and pay the annual fee in the first 90 days with the JetBlue Plus Card.

Annual fee $99

Intro APR 0% APR on eligible balance transfers that post to account within 45 days of account opening, for the first 12 billing cycles; 21.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% variable thereafter depending on creditworthiness

Regular APR 21.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5%, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply.

Spirit

Spirit has two elite status levels, which you achieve by earning Status Qualifying Points (SQPs). Free Spirit status helps take the edge off Spirit's many fees. It grants a waiver of the redemption fee and overweight checked bag fee for Silver members or higher, and Gold-tier members get free checked and carry-on bags. You'll earn Free Spirit status by earning the following SQPs: Free Spirit Silver : 2,000 SQPs

: 2,000 SQPs Free Spirit Gold: 5,000 SQPs Free Spirit® Travel More World Elite Mastercard® members earn one SQP for every $10 they spend on the card. There is no limit to how many SQPs you can earn through credit card spending. You can reach Free Spirit Silver status solely by spending $20,000 on your card in a year and Free Spirit Gold status after spending $50,000 in a year.

Free Spirit® Travel More World Elite Mastercard® Learn More Information about the Free Spirit® Travel More World Elite Mastercard® has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication. Rewards 3X points per dollar spent on eligible Spirit purchases; 2X points on eligible dining and grocery purchases; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus points and a $100 companion flight voucher after spending at least $1,000 in purchases within the first 90 days.

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $79

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.24% - 28.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% of each transaction

Foreign transaction fees None Terms apply

Frontier

Status with a low-cost carrier such as Frontier can be especially rewarding because it helps you save on many fees. Even basic Silver status grants you no change or cancellation fees (at least seven days from departure), a standard seat when you book and priority booking. To earn Frontier status, you'll need to earn a certain amount of Qualifying Miles (QMs): Elite Silver : 10,000 QMs

: 10,000 QMs Elite Gold : 20,000 QMs

: 20,000 QMs Elite Platinum : 50,000 QMs

: 50,000 QMs Elite Diamond: 100,000 QMs You'll start off earning one Qualifying Mile for every dollar you spend on the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard®. Once you hit $20,000 in purchases within a calendar year, you'll earn two QMs per dollar spent for the rest of that year. With $60,000 in card purchases in a year, you'd qualify for Frontier's top-tier Diamond status.

Frontier Airlines World Mastercard Learn More Information about the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication. Rewards 5X miles per dollar spent on eligible Flyfrontier.com purchases; 3X miles at restaurants; 1X miles on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus miles and a $100 flight voucher after spending $500 on purchases with the card and pay the annual fee in full within the first 90 days.

Annual fee $89

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening, after that a 21.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% variable APR applies based on creditworthiness.

Regular APR 21.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5%, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fees None Terms apply.

FAQs What's the easiest way to earn airline status? If you don't fly frequently, the easiest way to earn status is generally by spending on the airline's co-branded credit card. When you have an airline credit card that helps you earn elite status, your non-travel purchases can move you closer to the next status tier. Can you earn status by flying other airlines? You can earn miles and elite status credit for your preferred airline when you fly eligible partner airlines. This can be with alliance partner airlines and non-alliance partners, just be sure to credit the flight to the frequent flyer account you want to earn status with. Is airline status worth it? Even for the occasional flyer, elite status perks can save you money. You'll typically be able to take advantage of perks such as priority check-in, free checked bags, bonus miles on paid flights and upgrades.

Bottom line

Airline elite status can be incredibly valuable, but it's not always easy to earn. Even if you're not a frequent flyer, you may be able to fast-track your way to status with an airline credit card. In fact, there are opportunities to earn elite status credit without any flying at all. However, we only recommend using these methods if you find yourself just short of your desired status tier. If you aren't flying enough to earn the status organically you won't get as much value out of it. Keep in mind that you can automatically get many elite-like perks like free checked bags and lounge access just by having certain rewards cards.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.