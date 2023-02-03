Choice Rewards World Mastercard®
Choice Rewards World Mastercard®
No-fee balance transfer offer plus a welcome bonus valued at $160!

More details
What credit score do you need to get a Delta SkyMiles American Express card?

The Delta SkyMiles cards can make traveling more affordable and rewarding. Here's how to qualify.

Jason Stauffer
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Having a Delta SkyMiles American Express card will unlock a variety of benefits for frequent and occasional flyers.

American Express issues four personal cards and three small business cobranded Delta cards. The exact perks and bonuses are different for each card, but can include benefits such as free checked bags on Delta flights, airport lounge access and annual companion certificates. Plus, the Delta SkyMiles you earn can be redeemed in a number of ways, including for gift cards, Delta Vacations packages and award flights with Delta or its partner airlines. This makes it easy to get value out of the rewards you earn.

Before you take advantage of all the benefits of using a Delta card, you'll first need to get approved. Here's what credit score you'll need to qualify for the various Delta SkyMiles American Express cards.

Delta SkyMiles American Express cards

Each of the Delta SkyMiles credit cards comes with a different welcome offer and annual fee. The cards also have their own set of bonus rewards categories and ongoing benefits. No matter what your budget or travel preferences are, there's likely to be a card that's a good fit for you.

Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card

  • Rewards

    Earn 2X miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, 2X miles per dollar spent at restaurants worldwide; plus takeout and delivery in the U.S., and 1X mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 10,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 6 months.

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    19.99%-28.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

  • Rewards

    Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at U.S. Supermarkets and at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and 1X Mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

  • Annual fee

    $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    20.24% - 29.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card

  • Rewards

    Earn 3X miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels; 2X miles at restaurants worldwide including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and at U.S. supermarkets; 1X miles on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 90,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

  • Annual fee

    $250

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    20.24% - 29.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card

  • Rewards

    Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 90,000 bonus miles after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

  • Annual fee

    $550

  • Intro APR

    N/A

  • Regular APR

    20.24% - 29.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Small business owners have three Delta SkyMiles cards to choose from: Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card, Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card and the Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card.

These small business cards have similar travel benefits as the personal cards, but come with slightly larger welcome offers and have bonus spending categories designed to reward common business expenses, such as shipping and advertising purchases.

Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card

  • Rewards

    Earn 2X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta, on every dollar spent on eligible U.S. purchases for advertising in select media, on every dollar spent on eligible U.S. shipping purchases, on every eligible dollar spent at restaurants. Earn 1X mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.

  • Welcome bonus

    Limited Time Offer: Earn 75,000 Bonus Miles after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 3/29/23.

  • Annual fee

    $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    20.24% - 29.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card

  • Rewards

    Earn 3X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta and on every eligible dollar spent on purchases made directly with hotels. Earn more miles on big purchases with 1.5 miles per dollar on single eligible purchases of $5,000 or more (that's an extra half mile per dollar), up to 50,000 additional miles per year. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply (ex. you would earn 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta and hotels instead of 1.5X). 1X mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.

  • Welcome bonus

    Limited Time Offer: Earn 95,000 Bonus Miles after spending $4,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 3/29/23.

  • Annual fee

    $250

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    20.24% - 29.24% Variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card

  • Rewards

    Earn 3X miles per dollar spent on eligible Delta purchases. After you spend $150,000 on your card in a calendar year, you earn 1.5 miles per dollar (that's an extra half mile per dollar) on eligible purchases the rest of the year. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply (ex. you would earn 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta instead of 1.5X).

  • Welcome bonus

    Limited Time Offer: Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after spending $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Offer ends 3/29/23.

  • Annual fee

    $550

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    20.24% - 29.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Credit score needed for a Delta credit card

American Express doesn't publish specific score requirements for its cards. However, reports suggest that you generally need at least a good credit score to qualify for any of the Delta SkyMiles credit cards.

According to FICO®, a good credit score is a score of 670 or above. That said, your score is only one factor in determining whether or not you'll be approved for a credit card. American Express will also consider your income and history as an Amex customer, among other factors. Amex also offers a pre-qualification service, so you can get a better idea of your approval chances without harming your credit score.

Also note that with Amex cards, you are only eligible to earn a welcome offer with a specific card once per lifetime. For example, if you've had a Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card before, then you can still be approved for the card again, but you won't be eligible for the introductory bonus miles offer. Luckily, the business and personal Delta cards are considered separate products so if you had the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, for example, you'd still be able to earn the welcome bonus with the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card.

If you're unsure whether you're eligible for a welcome offer, Amex has a handy pop-up during the application process that notifies you if you don't qualify for the bonus before you submit the application.

If you apply for a card and get rejected, issuers are legally required to inform applicants of why they've been rejected within 60 days of their decision. You may also try to give the Amex's reconsideration line a call to see if they'll approve your application.

FICO Score ranges

FICO breaks down credit scores into the following categories:

  • Very poor: 300 to 579
  • Fair: 580 to 669
  • Good: 670 to 739
  • Very good: 740 to 799
  • Excellent: 800 to 850

FICO score factors

There are five main factors that comprise your FICO credit score and some are weighted more heavily:

  • Payment history (35%) — If you've made your previous payments on time
  • Amounts owed (30%) — Your credit utilization ratio, or the ratio of the amount of credit you're using to the amount that's been extended and owed on your accounts
  • Length of credit history (15%) — The amount of time you've had credit
  • New credit (10%) — How often you open new accounts
  • Credit mix (10%) — Whether you have different types of credit, such as installment loans or revolving lines of credit

You could also benefit from signing up for a service such as *Experian Boost™, which uses your on-time payments for select subscription services and utilities to calculate your credit score.

Experian Boost™

  • Cost

    Free

  • Average credit score increase

    13 points, though results vary

  • Credit report affected

    Experian®

  • Credit scoring model used

    FICO® Score

How to sign up for Experian Boost:

  1. Connect the bank account(s) you use to pay your bills
  2. Choose and verify the positive payment data you want added to your Experian credit file
  3. Receive an updated FICO® Score

Learn more about eligible payments and how Experian Boost works.

Bottom line

To qualify for an Delta SkyMiles American Express card, you'll probably need a FICO® score of 670 or higher. With American Express being the sole issuer of cobranded Delta card's, you'll also be subject to its usual application rules. That means you're only eligible for the welcome bonus for a specific card once per lifetime. Luckily, there are seven different Delta cards and each one is considered a different product.

*Results may vary. Some may not see improved scores or approval odds. Not all lenders use Experian credit files, and not all lenders use scores impacted by Experian Boost.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest