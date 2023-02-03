What credit score do you need to get a Delta SkyMiles American Express card?

Before you take advantage of all the benefits of using a Delta card, you'll first need to get approved. Here's what credit score you'll need to qualify for the various Delta SkyMiles American Express cards.

American Express issues four personal cards and three small business cobranded Delta cards. The exact perks and bonuses are different for each card, but can include benefits such as free checked bags on Delta flights, airport lounge access and annual companion certificates. Plus, the Delta SkyMiles you earn can be redeemed in a number of ways, including for gift cards, Delta Vacations packages and award flights with Delta or its partner airlines. This makes it easy to get value out of the rewards you earn.

Each of the Delta SkyMiles credit cards comes with a different welcome offer and annual fee. The cards also have their own set of bonus rewards categories and ongoing benefits. No matter what your budget or travel preferences are, there's likely to be a card that's a good fit for you.

Earn 10,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 6 months.

Earn 2X miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, 2X miles per dollar spent at restaurants worldwide; plus takeout and delivery in the U.S., and 1X mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases

Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at U.S. Supermarkets and at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and 1X Mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases

Earn 90,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

Earn 3X miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels; 2X miles at restaurants worldwide including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and at U.S. supermarkets; 1X miles on all other eligible purchases

Earn 90,000 bonus miles after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

These small business cards have similar travel benefits as the personal cards, but come with slightly larger welcome offers and have bonus spending categories designed to reward common business expenses, such as shipping and advertising purchases.

Limited Time Offer: Earn 75,000 Bonus Miles after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 3/29/23.

Earn 2X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta, on every dollar spent on eligible U.S. purchases for advertising in select media, on every dollar spent on eligible U.S. shipping purchases, on every eligible dollar spent at restaurants. Earn 1X mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.

Limited Time Offer: Earn 95,000 Bonus Miles after spending $4,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 3/29/23.

Earn 3X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta and on every eligible dollar spent on purchases made directly with hotels. Earn more miles on big purchases with 1.5 miles per dollar on single eligible purchases of $5,000 or more (that's an extra half mile per dollar), up to 50,000 additional miles per year. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply (ex. you would earn 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta and hotels instead of 1.5X). 1X mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.

Limited Time Offer: Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after spending $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Offer ends 3/29/23.

Earn 3X miles per dollar spent on eligible Delta purchases. After you spend $150,000 on your card in a calendar year, you earn 1.5 miles per dollar (that's an extra half mile per dollar) on eligible purchases the rest of the year. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply (ex. you would earn 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta instead of 1.5X).

American Express doesn't publish specific score requirements for its cards. However, reports suggest that you generally need at least a good credit score to qualify for any of the Delta SkyMiles credit cards.

According to FICO®, a good credit score is a score of 670 or above. That said, your score is only one factor in determining whether or not you'll be approved for a credit card. American Express will also consider your income and history as an Amex customer, among other factors. Amex also offers a pre-qualification service, so you can get a better idea of your approval chances without harming your credit score.

Also note that with Amex cards, you are only eligible to earn a welcome offer with a specific card once per lifetime. For example, if you've had a Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card before, then you can still be approved for the card again, but you won't be eligible for the introductory bonus miles offer. Luckily, the business and personal Delta cards are considered separate products so if you had the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, for example, you'd still be able to earn the welcome bonus with the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card.

If you're unsure whether you're eligible for a welcome offer, Amex has a handy pop-up during the application process that notifies you if you don't qualify for the bonus before you submit the application.

If you apply for a card and get rejected, issuers are legally required to inform applicants of why they've been rejected within 60 days of their decision. You may also try to give the Amex's reconsideration line a call to see if they'll approve your application.

FICO Score ranges

FICO breaks down credit scores into the following categories:

Very poor: 300 to 579

300 to 579 Fair: 580 to 669

580 to 669 Good: 670 to 739

670 to 739 Very good: 740 to 799

740 to 799 Excellent: 800 to 850

FICO score factors

There are five main factors that comprise your FICO credit score and some are weighted more heavily:

Payment history (35%) — If you've made your previous payments on time

— If you've made your previous payments on time Amounts owed (30%) — Your credit utilization ratio, or the ratio of the amount of credit you're using to the amount that's been extended and owed on your accounts

— Your credit utilization ratio, or the ratio of the amount of credit you're using to the amount that's been extended and owed on your accounts Length of credit history (15%) — The amount of time you've had credit

— The amount of time you've had credit New credit (10%) — How often you open new accounts

— How often you open new accounts Credit mix (10%) — Whether you have different types of credit, such as installment loans or revolving lines of credit

You could also benefit from signing up for a service such as *Experian Boost™, which uses your on-time payments for select subscription services and utilities to calculate your credit score.