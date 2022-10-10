Earn up to 100,000 Delta miles with these new offers from American Express

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. Travelers and business owners can both look forward to the opportunity to earn a ton of points, as American Express recently launched six new credit card welcome offers on its Delta SkyMiles cobranded cards. Along with the bonuses, the cards come with excellent benefits like free checked bags, discounts on inflight purchases, an easier path to earning Delta elite status and more. And the best part is even if you don't own a business with employees and an office, your side hustle can be used to qualify for a business credit card. Even if you don't fly Delta often, these bonuses are worth considering since Delta SkyMiles don't expire and the annual fees on some cards are waived for the first year. Below, Select details each card's welcome bonus offer and how to qualify for a business credit card.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Welcome bonuses for Delta cards

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at U.S. Supermarkets and at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and 1X Mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 65,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 6 months. Offer ends 11/9/2022

Annual fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.74% - 27.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card is a solid choice for someone who flies with Delta a few times per year. With this card, you will get your first checked bag free, a $100 Delta flight credit after you spend $10,000 in a calendar year, 20% back on in-flight purchases when use your card and more. And right now, you can earn 65,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 6 months. Offer ends 11/9/2022. Points and miles experts generally value Delta SkyMiles at 1.3 cents each meaning this bonus is worth about $845 towards Delta flights. Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels; 2X miles at restaurants worldwide including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and at U.S. supermarkets; 1X miles on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 6 months.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.74% - 27.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card is a great choice for those who fly primarily with Delta and want to enjoy more benefits for a slightly larger annual fee. The best benefit of the card is the annual companion pass. This gets you a complimentary round-trip ticket for a traveling companion on Delta, less taxes and fees. Additionally, the card gets you priority boarding, a free checked bag and much more when you fly with Delta. The card now has a raised welcome offer where you can earn 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 in purchases on your new card in your first six months. Points and miles experts generally value Delta SkyMiles at 1.3 cents each meaning this bonus is worth about $1,040 towards Delta flights. Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn 95,000 bonus miles after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 6 months.

Annual fee $550

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 18.74% - 27.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card is a luxury card designed for avid Delta flyers looking for excellent benefits. The card includes access to the Delta Sky Club airport lounges when you fly with Delta and its partners, Status Boost to help you obtain Delta elite status quicker, access to the American Express Centurion airport lounges, an annual companion certificate and more. During this promotion, you can earn 95,000 bonus miles after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 6 months. Points and miles experts generally value Delta SkyMiles at 1.3 cents each meaning this bonus is worth about $1,235 towards Delta flights. Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta, on every dollar spent on eligible U.S. purchases for advertising in select media, on every dollar spent on eligible U.S. shipping purchases, on every eligible dollar spent at restaurants. Earn 1X mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 70,000 Bonus Miles after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months of card membership. Offer ends 11/9/22.

Annual fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.74% - 27.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

With the Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card, those who apply by Nov. 9, 2022, can earn 70,000 Delta SkyMiles after spending $3,000 within the first three months of account opening. Points and miles experts generally value Delta SkyMiles at 1.3 cents each meaning this bonus is worth about $910 towards Delta flights. Benefits include a free checked bag, priority boarding, a $100 Delta flight credit once you spend $10,000 within a calendar year, 20% back on in-flight purchases, baggage insurance coverage and car rental loss and damage insurance. There are no foreign transaction fees. While the annual fee is $99, the card has a $0 introductory annual fee for your first year. See rates and fees. Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta and on every eligible dollar spent on purchases made directly with hotels. Earn 1.5X miles per dollar on single eligible purchases of $5,000 or more (that's an extra half mile per dollar), up to 50,000 additional miles per year. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply (ex. you would earn 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta and hotel stays instead of 1.5X). 1X mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 85,000 Bonus Miles after spending $4,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months of card membership. Offer ends 11/9/22.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.74% - 27.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

With the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card, you can earn 85,000 Delta SkyMiles by Nov. 9, 2022, and spending $4,000 within the first three months of opening your account. Points and miles experts generally value Delta SkyMiles at 1.3 cents each meaning this bonus is worth about $1,105 towards Delta flights. Benefits include priority boarding, a free checked bag, an annual companion certificate to use each year you renew your card, 20% back for in-flight purchases, an exclusive members-only entry rate when you visit Delta Sky Club lounges, a statement credit to cover your enrollment in Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, *trip delay and baggage insurance coverage, plus car rental loss and damage insurance. There are *no foreign transaction fees, while the card comes with a *$250 annual fee. *See rates and fees. Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles per dollar spent on eligible Delta purchases. After you spend $150,000 on your card in a calendar year, you earn 1.5 miles per dollar (that's an extra half mile per dollar) on eligible purchases the rest of the year. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply (ex. you would earn 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta instead of 1.5X).

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after spending $6,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months of card membership. Offer ends 11/9/22.

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.74% - 27.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

With the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card, those who apply by Nov. 9, 2022, can earn 100,000 Delta SkyMiles after spending $6,000 within the first three months of card membership. Points and miles experts generally value Delta SkyMiles at 1.3 cents each meaning this bonus is worth about $1,300 towards Delta flights. Benefits include a Status Boost of 15,000 MQMs once you spend $30,000 in a calendar year, access to Delta Sky Club and American Express Centurion lounges, two complimentary one-time entry passes per year so friends and family can join you in the Delta Sky Club, a companion certificate each year you renew your card, complimentary upgrades, a free checked bag, priority boarding, a statement credit to cover your Global Entry or TSA PreCheck enrollment, trip delay and cancellation insurance, baggage insurance coverage, car rental loss and damage insurance, plus access to concierge services. There are *no foreign transaction fees and the card has a *$550 annual fee. *See rates and fees.

What you need to apply for a business credit card

Business credit cards can be a great addition to your points and miles strategy. In the eyes of the IRS, nearly anything that makes money can be considered a business. Even simple ventures like mowing your neighbor's lawns, babysitting or the occasional freelance project are considered a business. And making that business legitimate so you can qualify for a business credit card is quite simple. First, you should visit the IRS website and apply for an Employer Identification Number (EIN). It's free and only takes a few minutes. After that, you will need the following information for your business credit card application: Business name

Business address and phone number

Industry type and company structure: The industry your business falls under and whether you have a corporation, partnership, sole proprietorship, etc.

The industry your business falls under and whether you have a corporation, partnership, sole proprietorship, etc. Years in business

Number of employees: If you're the only employee, enter one.

If you're the only employee, enter one. Annual business revenue

Estimated monthly spend

Tax identification number: This is either your employer identification number (EIN) or social security number (SSN), and sometimes both.

This is either your employer identification number (EIN) or social security number (SSN), and sometimes both. Personal information: This may include your home address, monthly rent/mortgage payments and total annual income.

Bottom line

These new Amex Delta card bonuses can get you big value for your upcoming travel, with some of the bonuses being worth over $1,000 towards airfare. Plus, the cards offer benefits like free checked bags, airport lounge access and more to make your next journey a bit easier. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

*Eligibility and Benefit level varies by Card. Terms, Conditions and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Car Rental Loss or Damage Coverage is offered through American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.