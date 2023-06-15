Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
New Delta card welcome offers: Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles
In addition to the bonus miles, these cards are loaded with useful benefits for Delta travelers.
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
If you're a frequent Delta flyer and are looking to boost your SkyMiles balance, you're in luck. Six consumer and business co-branded Delta American Express cards are offering increased welcome bonus offers:
- Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card: Earn 65,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first six months.
- Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card: Earn 70,000 Delta SkyMiles after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months.
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card: Earn 85,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 in purchases on your new card in your first six months.
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card: Earn 90,000 Delta SkyMiles after you spend $4,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months.
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card: Earn 85,000 bonus miles after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new card in your first six months.
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card: Earn 100,000 Delta SkyMiles after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months.
Points and miles experts generally value Delta SkyMiles at 1.3 cents each meaning these bonuses are worth about $845 to $1,300 towards Delta flights. Plus, all of the cards come with a 15% discount on Delta award flights so these bonuses are actually slightly more valuable.
American Express only allows you to earn the welcome bonus for a specific credit card once per lifetime, so it's better to apply when there's an elevated offer. And each of these cards is considered a different product, so if you've earned a bonus with one card, you can still earn the other offers.
Below, CNBC Select shares the details of each card's bonus offer and how to qualify.
New Delta card welcome bonuses
Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
Rewards
Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at U.S. Supermarkets and at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and 1X Mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 65,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.
Annual fee
$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.74%-29.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
The Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card is great for anyone who flies with Delta occasionally. It has a $99 annual fee, but a $0 introductory annual fee for your first year (see rates and fees). With this card, you will get the first checked bag free for you and up to eight companions, which alone can make the annual fee worth it. Other perks include a $100 Delta flight credit after you spend $10,000 in a calendar year, 20% back on in-flight purchases when use your card and more.
Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card
Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
Rewards
Earn 3X miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels; 2X miles at restaurants worldwide including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and at U.S. supermarkets; 1X miles on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 85,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.
Annual fee
$250
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.74%-29.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
The Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card is a mid-tier card with expanded benefits. It has a slightly higher $250 annual fee (see rates and fees), but the card's annual companion certificate can make it worth paying. This gets you a complimentary round-trip ticket for a traveling companion on Delta, less taxes and fees. Cardholders also enjoy a free checked bag, priority boarding and a TSA PreCheck or Global Entry application fee credit.
For those interested in earning Delta Medallion elite status the Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card can help you get there more quickly. Cardholders can earn 10,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $25,000 on the card in a calendar year, and you can earn this bonus twice.
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card
Rewards
Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
Welcome bonus
Earn 85,000 bonus miles after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.
Annual fee
$550
Intro APR
N/A
Regular APR
20.74%-29.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
The Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card is loaded with luxury benefits. Cardholders receive access to Delta Sky Club airport lounges and to Amex Centurion locations, which are some of the nicest airport clubs in the U.S. The Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card's Status Boost makes Delta Medallion elite status easier to earn — cardholders can earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) for every $30,000 spent (up to four times per year). The card also comes with free checked bags, an annual companion certificate, a TSA PreCheck or Global Entry application fee credit and more. This card has a $550 annual fee (see rates and fees).
Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card
Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card
Rewards
Earn 2X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta, on every dollar spent on eligible U.S. purchases for advertising in select media, on every dollar spent on eligible U.S. shipping purchases, on every eligible dollar spent at restaurants. Earn 1X mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.
Welcome bonus
Limited Time Offer: Earn 70,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 8/2/23.
Annual fee
$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.74% - 29.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
The Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card comes with similar benefits to the personal Delta Gold card but is designed for small businesses. The card has a manageable $99 annual fee, but it has a $0 introductory annual fee for your first year (see rates and fees). Cardholders can take advantage of a free checked bag, priority boarding, a $100 Delta flight credit after spending $10,000 within a calendar year, 20% back on in-flight purchases and more.
Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business American Express Card
Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card
Rewards
Earn 3X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta and on every eligible dollar spent on purchases made directly with hotels. Earn more miles on big purchases with 1.5 miles per dollar on single eligible purchases of $5,000 or more (that's an extra half mile per dollar), up to 50,000 additional miles per year. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply (ex. you would earn 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta and hotels instead of 1.5X). 1X mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.
Welcome bonus
Limited Time Offer: Earn 90,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $4,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 8/2/23
Annual fee
$250
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.74% - 29.74% Variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
The Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card mirrors many of the benefits available with the personal Delta Platinum card. Cardholders get perks such as priority boarding, free checked bags and an annual companion certificate. There's also a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fee statement credit and it provides an opportunity to earn Delta status with 10,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $25,000 on your card in a calendar year, which is the same status boost as the personal card. This card has no foreign transaction fees and a $250 annual fee (see rates and fees).
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card
Rewards
Earn 3X miles per dollar spent on eligible Delta purchases. After you spend $150,000 on your card in a calendar year, you earn 1.5 miles per dollar (that's an extra half mile per dollar) on eligible purchases the rest of the year. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply (ex. you would earn 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta instead of 1.5X).
Welcome bonus
Limited Time Offer: Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 8/2/23.
Annual fee
$550
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.74% - 29.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
The Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card is a good choice for freelancers, small business owners or anyone with a side hustle who values luxury perks and Delta Medallion elite status.
With the card, you can earn 15,000 MQMs after spending $30,000 in a calendar year, and you can earn this boost up to four times per year. You'll also get access to Delta Sky Club and American Express Centurion lounges. All of that is in addition to free checked bags, priority boarding, and a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit. The Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card has no foreign transaction fees and a $550 annual fee (see rates and fees).
How to qualify for an Amex Delta card intro bonus
To qualify for a Delta SkyMiles American Express card, you'll likely need a good credit score, which would be FICO® score of 670 or higher. However, your credit score isn't the only thing that matters. Your income, employment status and history with American Express can also be taken into consideration.
American Express also limits you to earning a welcome bonus to once per lifetime per card product. So if you've had the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card in the past, for example, you won't be eligible for the welcome bonus again. However, each Delta card is a different product, so having one card won't automatically exclude you from earning an intro bonus on a different Delta card.
Before you apply, you'll also want to be sure you can responsibly meet the card's bonus requirements. It's best to avoid a situation where you need to spend more than you otherwise would have just to earn the bonus miles. And as you spend with your card, pay off the balance each month. Otherwise, the interest you pay can easily wipe out any value you receive from your card's perks.
Qualifying for a Delta business card
You don't need a massive corporation to qualify for a Delta business credit card. If you have a side hustle selling on Etsy or eBay or a freelance gig, you may be eligible. And if you're in the early stages of starting a business, you may be eligible for a card with little or no business income.
Before you apply for a business credit card, gather all the information you need, including your business address, income and Employer Identification Number (EIN). If you don't have an EIN, you can apply for one for free online. And if you're a sole proprietor, you can use your Social Security Number as your business tax ID.
Bottom line
The Delta American Express credit cards have improved welcome bonus offers worth up to 100,000 bonus miles. Six different business and personal Delta cards have increased offers right now, so there's likely to be a card that fits your needs. Just be sure that you're eligible for the bonus and can comfortably meet the card's minimum spending requirements before applying.
