New Delta card welcome offers: Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles

New Delta card welcome bonuses

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at U.S. Supermarkets and at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and 1X Mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 65,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

Annual fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.74%-29.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card is great for anyone who flies with Delta occasionally. It has a $99 annual fee, but a $0 introductory annual fee for your first year (see rates and fees). With this card, you will get the first checked bag free for you and up to eight companions, which alone can make the annual fee worth it. Other perks include a $100 Delta flight credit after you spend $10,000 in a calendar year, 20% back on in-flight purchases when use your card and more. Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels; 2X miles at restaurants worldwide including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and at U.S. supermarkets; 1X miles on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 85,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.74%-29.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card is a mid-tier card with expanded benefits. It has a slightly higher $250 annual fee (see rates and fees), but the card's annual companion certificate can make it worth paying. This gets you a complimentary round-trip ticket for a traveling companion on Delta, less taxes and fees. Cardholders also enjoy a free checked bag, priority boarding and a TSA PreCheck or Global Entry application fee credit. For those interested in earning Delta Medallion elite status the Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card can help you get there more quickly. Cardholders can earn 10,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $25,000 on the card in a calendar year, and you can earn this bonus twice. Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn 85,000 bonus miles after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

Annual fee $550

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 20.74%-29.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta, on every dollar spent on eligible U.S. purchases for advertising in select media, on every dollar spent on eligible U.S. shipping purchases, on every eligible dollar spent at restaurants. Earn 1X mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 70,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 8/2/23.

Annual fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.74% - 29.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card comes with similar benefits to the personal Delta Gold card but is designed for small businesses. The card has a manageable $99 annual fee, but it has a $0 introductory annual fee for your first year (see rates and fees). Cardholders can take advantage of a free checked bag, priority boarding, a $100 Delta flight credit after spending $10,000 within a calendar year, 20% back on in-flight purchases and more. Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta and on every eligible dollar spent on purchases made directly with hotels. Earn more miles on big purchases with 1.5 miles per dollar on single eligible purchases of $5,000 or more (that's an extra half mile per dollar), up to 50,000 additional miles per year. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply (ex. you would earn 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta and hotels instead of 1.5X). 1X mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 90,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $4,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 8/2/23

Annual fee $250

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.74% - 29.74% Variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card mirrors many of the benefits available with the personal Delta Platinum card. Cardholders get perks such as priority boarding, free checked bags and an annual companion certificate. There's also a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fee statement credit and it provides an opportunity to earn Delta status with 10,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $25,000 on your card in a calendar year, which is the same status boost as the personal card. This card has no foreign transaction fees and a $250 annual fee (see rates and fees). Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles per dollar spent on eligible Delta purchases. After you spend $150,000 on your card in a calendar year, you earn 1.5 miles per dollar (that's an extra half mile per dollar) on eligible purchases the rest of the year. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply (ex. you would earn 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta instead of 1.5X).

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 8/2/23.

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.74% - 29.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card is a good choice for freelancers, small business owners or anyone with a side hustle who values luxury perks and Delta Medallion elite status. With the card, you can earn 15,000 MQMs after spending $30,000 in a calendar year, and you can earn this boost up to four times per year. You'll also get access to Delta Sky Club and American Express Centurion lounges. All of that is in addition to free checked bags, priority boarding, and a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit. The Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card has no foreign transaction fees and a $550 annual fee (see rates and fees).

How to qualify for an Amex Delta card intro bonus

Bottom line

The Delta American Express credit cards have improved welcome bonus offers worth up to 100,000 bonus miles. Six different business and personal Delta cards have increased offers right now, so there's likely to be a card that fits your needs. Just be sure that you're eligible for the bonus and can comfortably meet the card's minimum spending requirements before applying. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.