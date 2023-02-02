Delta introduces a 15% discount on award flights for eligible SkyMiles American Express cardholders

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. Today, Delta Airlines is rolling out a new benefit for certain cobranded SkyMiles American Express cardholders. Eligible Delta SkyMiles American Express cardholders now have access to "TakeOff 15," a new perk that offers a 15% discount on Delta award flights. This is great news for anyone with an eligible card because now your Delta SkyMiles will stretch a bit further. Below, CNBC Select breaks down which cards qualify for the new benefit and the other perks and welcome offers currently available for the Delta SkyMiles American Express consumer and business cards.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

15% award flight discount for Delta Amex cardholders

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at U.S. Supermarkets and at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and 1X Mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

Annual fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta, on every dollar spent on eligible U.S. purchases for advertising in select media, on every dollar spent on eligible U.S. shipping purchases, on every eligible dollar spent at restaurants. Earn 1X mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 75,000 Bonus Miles after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 3/29/23.

Annual fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels; 2X miles at restaurants worldwide including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and at U.S. supermarkets; 1X miles on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 90,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta and on every eligible dollar spent on purchases made directly with hotels. Earn more miles on big purchases with 1.5 miles per dollar on single eligible purchases of $5,000 or more (that's an extra half mile per dollar), up to 50,000 additional miles per year. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply (ex. you would earn 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta and hotels instead of 1.5X). 1X mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 95,000 Bonus Miles after spending $4,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 3/29/23.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.24% - 29.24% Variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn 90,000 bonus miles after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

Annual fee $550

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 20.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles per dollar spent on eligible Delta purchases. After you spend $150,000 on your card in a calendar year, you earn 1.5 miles per dollar (that's an extra half mile per dollar) on eligible purchases the rest of the year. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply (ex. you would earn 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta instead of 1.5X).

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after spending $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Offer ends 3/29/23.

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

The one major exception is the no annual fee (see rates and fees) Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card, which will not have access to the TakeOff 15 perk.

Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, 2X miles per dollar spent at restaurants worldwide; plus takeout and delivery in the U.S., and 1X mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 10,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 6 months.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 19.99%-28.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Bottom line

There's a new benefit available for most Delta SkyMiles American Express cardholders. Now, new and existing eligible Delta cardholders will get a 15% discount when booking Delta-operated award flights. This means you'll need fewer miles to book your next Delta award and any Delta miles you earn are worth more if you have one of the Delta consumer or business cards with this perk. The new benefit joins a range of other perks available to eligible cardholders, such as free checked bags on Delta flights, discounts on in-flight purchases and annual companion certificates. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.