Delta introduces a 15% discount on award flights for eligible SkyMiles American Express cardholders
Your Delta miles just became more valuable thanks to this new card perk.
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
Today, Delta Airlines is rolling out a new benefit for certain cobranded SkyMiles American Express cardholders.
Eligible Delta SkyMiles American Express cardholders now have access to "TakeOff 15," a new perk that offers a 15% discount on Delta award flights. This is great news for anyone with an eligible card because now your Delta SkyMiles will stretch a bit further.
Below, CNBC Select breaks down which cards qualify for the new benefit and the other perks and welcome offers currently available for the Delta SkyMiles American Express consumer and business cards.
15% award flight discount for Delta Amex cardholders
The new TakeOff 15 perk applies to Delta award flights booked through Delta.com or Delta's mobile app. The discount only applies to Delta flights, not partner airline-operated award flights you book through Delta. Best of all, CNBC Select has confirmed that this is a discount and not a rebate.
That means you'll actually need fewer miles to book your next award and it effectively increases the value of Delta miles. For example, if a Delta flight costs 50,000 miles, you'll only need 42,500 miles in your account to book the award.
The TakeOff 15 perk is being added to almost all consumer and business Delta SkyMiles American Express cards, including:
- Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
- Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card
- Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card
Plus, if you're not already a cardholder, they all have new limited-time welcome offers that you can take advantage of.
Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
Rewards
Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at U.S. Supermarkets and at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and 1X Mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.
Annual fee
$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.24% - 29.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card
Rewards
Earn 2X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta, on every dollar spent on eligible U.S. purchases for advertising in select media, on every dollar spent on eligible U.S. shipping purchases, on every eligible dollar spent at restaurants. Earn 1X mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.
Welcome bonus
Limited Time Offer: Earn 75,000 Bonus Miles after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 3/29/23.
Annual fee
$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.24% - 29.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
Rewards
Earn 3X miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels; 2X miles at restaurants worldwide including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and at U.S. supermarkets; 1X miles on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 90,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.
Annual fee
$250
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.24% - 29.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card
Rewards
Earn 3X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta and on every eligible dollar spent on purchases made directly with hotels. Earn more miles on big purchases with 1.5 miles per dollar on single eligible purchases of $5,000 or more (that's an extra half mile per dollar), up to 50,000 additional miles per year. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply (ex. you would earn 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta and hotels instead of 1.5X). 1X mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.
Welcome bonus
Limited Time Offer: Earn 95,000 Bonus Miles after spending $4,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 3/29/23.
Annual fee
$250
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.24% - 29.24% Variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card
Rewards
Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
Welcome bonus
Earn 90,000 bonus miles after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.
Annual fee
$550
Intro APR
N/A
Regular APR
20.24% - 29.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card
Rewards
Earn 3X miles per dollar spent on eligible Delta purchases. After you spend $150,000 on your card in a calendar year, you earn 1.5 miles per dollar (that's an extra half mile per dollar) on eligible purchases the rest of the year. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply (ex. you would earn 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta instead of 1.5X).
Welcome bonus
Limited Time Offer: Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after spending $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Offer ends 3/29/23.
Annual fee
$550
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.24% - 29.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
The one major exception is the no annual fee (see rates and fees) Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card, which will not have access to the TakeOff 15 perk.
Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card
Rewards
Earn 2X miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, 2X miles per dollar spent at restaurants worldwide; plus takeout and delivery in the U.S., and 1X mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 10,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 6 months.
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
19.99%-28.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Bottom line
There's a new benefit available for most Delta SkyMiles American Express cardholders. Now, new and existing eligible Delta cardholders will get a 15% discount when booking Delta-operated award flights. This means you'll need fewer miles to book your next Delta award and any Delta miles you earn are worth more if you have one of the Delta consumer or business cards with this perk.
The new benefit joins a range of other perks available to eligible cardholders, such as free checked bags on Delta flights, discounts on in-flight purchases and annual companion certificates.
