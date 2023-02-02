Choice Rewards World Mastercard®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Paid Placement
Choice Rewards World Mastercard®
No-fee balance transfer offer plus a welcome bonus valued at $160!

Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
CIT Bank
Learn More
Terms Apply
CIT Bank
Earn 15x the national average with a Savings Connect account. Member FDIC
Rocket Mortgage
Learn More
Terms Apply
Rocket Mortgage
Rates could continue to rise - look into refinancing with one of our top picks.
Robinhood
Learn More
Terms Apply
Robinhood
No commission fees to trade stocks, options or crypto, and no account minimums to start
OnDeck
Learn More
Terms Apply
OnDeck
A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and our top pick for same-day funding
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links. Read more about Select on CNBC and on NBC News, and click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Credit Cards

Delta introduces a 15% discount on award flights for eligible SkyMiles American Express cardholders

Your Delta miles just became more valuable thanks to this new card perk.

thumbnail
Jason Stauffer
Share
Aaronp/bauer-griffin | Gc Images | Getty Images

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Today, Delta Airlines is rolling out a new benefit for certain cobranded SkyMiles American Express cardholders.

Eligible Delta SkyMiles American Express cardholders now have access to "TakeOff 15," a new perk that offers a 15% discount on Delta award flights. This is great news for anyone with an eligible card because now your Delta SkyMiles will stretch a bit further.

Below, CNBC Select breaks down which cards qualify for the new benefit and the other perks and welcome offers currently available for the Delta SkyMiles American Express consumer and business cards.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter!

Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

15% award flight discount for Delta Amex cardholders

The new TakeOff 15 perk applies to Delta award flights booked through Delta.com or Delta's mobile app. The discount only applies to Delta flights, not partner airline-operated award flights you book through Delta. Best of all, CNBC Select has confirmed that this is a discount and not a rebate.

That means you'll actually need fewer miles to book your next award and it effectively increases the value of Delta miles. For example, if a Delta flight costs 50,000 miles, you'll only need 42,500 miles in your account to book the award.

The TakeOff 15 perk is being added to almost all consumer and business Delta SkyMiles American Express cards, including:

Plus, if you're not already a cardholder, they all have new limited-time welcome offers that you can take advantage of.

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at U.S. Supermarkets and at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and 1X Mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

  • Annual fee

    $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    20.24% - 29.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 2X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta, on every dollar spent on eligible U.S. purchases for advertising in select media, on every dollar spent on eligible U.S. shipping purchases, on every eligible dollar spent at restaurants. Earn 1X mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.

  • Welcome bonus

    Limited Time Offer: Earn 75,000 Bonus Miles after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 3/29/23.

  • Annual fee

    $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    20.24% - 29.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 3X miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels; 2X miles at restaurants worldwide including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and at U.S. supermarkets; 1X miles on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 90,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

  • Annual fee

    $250

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    20.24% - 29.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 3X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta and on every eligible dollar spent on purchases made directly with hotels. Earn more miles on big purchases with 1.5 miles per dollar on single eligible purchases of $5,000 or more (that's an extra half mile per dollar), up to 50,000 additional miles per year. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply (ex. you would earn 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta and hotels instead of 1.5X). 1X mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.

  • Welcome bonus

    Limited Time Offer: Earn 95,000 Bonus Miles after spending $4,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 3/29/23.

  • Annual fee

    $250

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    20.24% - 29.24% Variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 90,000 bonus miles after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

  • Annual fee

    $550

  • Intro APR

    N/A

  • Regular APR

    20.24% - 29.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 3X miles per dollar spent on eligible Delta purchases. After you spend $150,000 on your card in a calendar year, you earn 1.5 miles per dollar (that's an extra half mile per dollar) on eligible purchases the rest of the year. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply (ex. you would earn 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta instead of 1.5X).

  • Welcome bonus

    Limited Time Offer: Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after spending $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Offer ends 3/29/23.

  • Annual fee

    $550

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    20.24% - 29.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

The one major exception is the no annual fee (see rates and fees) Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card, which will not have access to the TakeOff 15 perk.

Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 2X miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, 2X miles per dollar spent at restaurants worldwide; plus takeout and delivery in the U.S., and 1X mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 10,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 6 months.

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    19.99%-28.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Bottom line

There's a new benefit available for most Delta SkyMiles American Express cardholders. Now, new and existing eligible Delta cardholders will get a 15% discount when booking Delta-operated award flights. This means you'll need fewer miles to book your next Delta award and any Delta miles you earn are worth more if you have one of the Delta consumer or business cards with this perk.

The new benefit joins a range of other perks available to eligible cardholders, such as free checked bags on Delta flights, discounts on in-flight purchases and annual companion certificates.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal financetech and toolswellness and more, and follow us on FacebookInstagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card card, click here.  

For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card, click here.

For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, click here.

For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card, click here.

For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card, click here.

For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card, click here.

For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
First Tech Federal Credit Union
Learn More
Terms Apply
Paid Placement
First Tech Federal Credit Union
Borrow up to $50K - flexible terms up to 84 months, no origination or application fees, and no payments for up to 45 days
Chime
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chime
Get paid up to 2 days early with direct deposit plus, no minimum balance or late fees
Latest