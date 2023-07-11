Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
The best small business credit cards to use for Facebook, Google and other online advertising
Your business can rack up valuable points, miles or cash back for its online ad spend.
Anyone with a small business or side hustle should have a small business credit card that earns bonus rewards in areas where they spend the most.
A major expense for many businesses is digital advertising, including platforms like Facebook, Google, Amazon and Twitter. If you're not maximizing the rewards you earn for your business's online advertising, you may be missing out on a major opportunity.
Below, CNBC Select has compiled a list of the best business credit cards for online advertising, including cards that earn travel rewards, airline miles and cash back. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best cards.)
Best business cards for online advertising
- Best overall: American Express® Business Gold Card
- Best for travel rewards: Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
- Best for no annual fee: The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
- Best for cash-back: Capital One Spark Cash Plus Credit Card
- Best for airline miles: Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card
Best overall
American Express® Business Gold Card
Rewards
Get more rewards with 4X Membership Rewards® points on two select categories where you spend the most each month and 25% points back after you book a flight using Pay with Points (up to 250,000 points back per calendar year).
Welcome bonus
Earn 70,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases within the first three months of card membership
Annual fee
$295
Intro APR
Not applicable
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent
See rates and fees, terms apply.
The American Express® Business Gold Card stands out for its flexibility. Cardholders earn an impressive 4X points in the two categories where they spend the most each billing cycle (on up to $150,000 in combined spending each calendar year, then 1x after). All other purchases earn 1X points.
The American Express Business Gold's bonus categories include U.S. purchases for advertising in select media and lots of other useful categories such as U.S. purchases at gas stations, restaurants, for shipping and more.
To qualify for the bonus rewards, American Express purchases must be made directly from U.S. media providers (online, TV, radio). This includes (but is not limited to) advertising purchases with companies such as Google, Facebook, Yahoo and CBS.
In addition to transferring American Express Membership Rewards® points to various airline and hotel partners, cardholders can redeem their points toward eligible airfare booked through the Amex Travel Portal and receive a 25% points rebate (up to 250,000 points per calendar year). The rebate applies to business and first class tickets on any airline, or any class on your selected qualifying airline.
To learn more, read CNBC Select's Amex Business Gold Card review.
Best for travel rewards
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 cash back or $1,250 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.99% - 25.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Terms apply.
The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card offers a reasonable $95 annual fee, a sizeable welcome bonus and generous returns. It earns 3X Chase Ultimate Rewards points in useful categories for business owners, including travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines — for the first $150,000 in combined purchases each account anniversary — as well as 1X points for all other purchases.
Chase Ultimate Rewards points are excellent travel rewards because they give you many options. You can redeem points for one cent each as cash back or book travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal at a rate of 1.25 cents per point. You can also transfer Chase points to 14 travel partners to book flights or hotels.
Other benefits include no foreign transaction fees, primary car rental insurance, cell phone protection, employee cards at no additional cost and more.
To learn more, read CNBC Select's Ink Business Preferred Credit Card review.
Best for no annual fee
The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
Rewards
Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases up to $50,000 per year, then 1X point per dollar
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening
Regular APR
18.24% - 26.24% variable; APRs will not exceed 29.99%
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
2.7%
Credit needed
Excellent
See rates and fees, terms apply.
The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express is an excellent no-annual-fee business credit card. What makes this card so special is that you earn 2X American Express Membership Rewards® points on the first $50,000 in spending per calendar year, then 1X points — there are no bonus categories to keep track of.
The Blue Business Plus card's simplicity makes it a great card for anyone starting a side hustle or small business. Plus, you can invest in your business by financing new purchases with a 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from the date of account opening, then (18.24% - 26.24% variable APR thereafter, see rates and fees). However, as your business grows, you may want to look at other cards once your credit card expenses exceed $50,000 a year.
To learn more, read CNBC Select's Amex Blue Business Plus review.
Best for cash back
Capital One Spark Cash Plus Credit Card
Rewards
Unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase
Welcome bonus
Earn a one-time cash bonus of $1,200 once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months.
Annual fee
$150
Promo APR
None
Regular APR
No APR; pay off your balance in full every month to avoid a 2.99% late fee
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
$0
Credit needed
Excellent
Terms apply.
The Capital One Spark Cash Plus Credit Card removes the headaches of earning and redeeming credit card rewards. It earns an unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, and it's a charge card with no preset spending limit, so you'll need to pay it off in full each month.
The Capital One Spark Cash Plus is ideal for anyone looking for a set-it-and-forget-it card because there are no complicated benefits or rewards to navigate. It does have a $150 annual fee, but you can get it refunded after spending at least $150,000 on the card in a year. It's also free to add employee cards and there are no foreign transaction fees.
To learn more, read CNBC Select's Capital One Spark Cash Plus review.
Best for airline miles
Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 4X points on Southwest® purchases; 3X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car partners; 2X points on rideshare; 2X points on social media and search engine advertising, internet, cable, and phone services; 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 80,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.
Annual fee
$199 applied to first billing statement
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.99% - 27.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
The Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card is great for business owners who prefer to earn rewards with an airline. This card earns 2X Rapid Rewards points on social media and search engine advertising.
Southwest has a simple loyalty program that allows you to book any seat with points because the price of an award ticket is tied to the cash price. This is helpful for business travelers whose schedules may be less flexible. Plus the card has a host of other benefits, including a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit (worth up to $100), 365 inflight Wi-Fi credits per year, four upgraded boardings per year (when available), and more. Plus, the Southwest points you earn with this card count toward earning the Southwest Companion Pass.
To learn more, read CNBC Select's Southwest Performance Business credit card review.
FAQs
How to choose a business credit card for advertising
To choose the best business credit card for your advertising expenses, you'll want to take a look at all of your business expenses. By understanding where your business spends the most money, you may be able to open a small business card that rewards you for advertising and other business purchases, such as shipping or cell phone service.
Are business credit cards for advertising worth it?
Getting a business credit card for your advertising expenses allows you to earn rewards for business expenses that may otherwise go unrewarded or under-rewarded. These rewards could help you offset other business expenses such as flights or lodging.
Which credit card is best for Facebook ads?
The most rewarding business credit card for Facebook ad spending is the American Express Business Gold Card. It earns 4X points on the top two categories where you spent the most each billing cycle, including on select advertising with companies like Google, Facebook and Yahoo (up to $150,000 in combined purchases each calendar year, then 1X points).
Bottom line
Online advertising is a common expense for many businesses, and with the right business card, you can maximize the rewards you earn for this type of purchase. You can also choose a card that earns the type of rewards that will be most useful to you, whether that's straight cash back, airline miles or travel rewards. Plus, many of the cards on this list earn bonus rewards for a variety of other purchases as well, so your business can be rewarded for more than just its spending on ads.
Our methodology
To determine which business cards offer the best value for online advertising, CNBC Select analyzed the most popular credit cards available to U.S. business owners. We compared each card on a range of features, including the annual fee, employee card fee, rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is to redeem points.
