Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
How to book hidden, cheaper award flights with the United Airlines credit cards
You can access more United award seats than other flyers by holding the right credit card.
If you fly United Airlines with any regularity, you may be familiar with the United MileagePlus loyalty program. What you might not know is that it offers a unique feature where it reserves some flight award availability for certain customers.
Just as United sells different cash fare levels (such as economy and refundable economy), it also sells different award seat levels:
- Saver awards
- Standard awards
Saver awards are the cheapest option and generally the only awards that provide a good value for your miles. Standard awards can cost significantly more, but they are more plentiful. When there are no saver-level awards available on a flight, the remaining seats are sold as standard awards, but they are typically much more expensive and priced based on the cash cost of the ticket.
However, there's a nearly effortless way you can find lots of saver-level award seats which the vast majority of United flyers can't. This benefit is usually only available to customers with MileagePlus Premier elite status— but United Airlines credit cardholders can get it, as well.
Here's everything you need to know about this underrated United Airlines trick that can help you save a ton of miles on your next trip.
Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.
Unlocking United's expanded award availability
United Airlines releases "secret," lower-priced economy award availability to the following customers:
- All United MileagePlus Premier elite status holders
- Anyone with an eligible United-branded credit card
This expanded availability is offered on both domestic and international United-operated flights.
If you don't satisfy at least one of the above bullets, you won't even know these extra economy seats exist. Regular United Airlines seats appear as fare code "X," while these hidden awards appear as fare code "XN." You'll only see the hidden seats when you're logged into your United Airlines account, as that's the only way the site can know if you qualify.
Let's view an example by looking at flights from Chicago to Nashville. Here's what someone without a United Airlines credit card sees: Three Saver flights with fare code "X."
Now here's what someone with an eligible United credit card sees: A fourth Saver flight that wasn't offered to the non-cardholder. You'll notice that all these flights appear as "XN" — even the ones that previously appeared as "X" — indicating that the card member is booking from the pool of exclusive seats.
Pro tip: If you're short on United miles, you can dip into your Chase Ultimate Rewards® balance and transfer points to the airline.
United credit cards that offer extra award seats
All United Airlines co-branded credit cards with an annual fee will unlock this expanded award inventory benefit:
- United℠ Explorer Card ($0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95)
- United℠ Business Card ($99 annual fee)
- United℠ Quest Card ($250 annual fee)
- United Club℠ Business Card ($450 annual fee)
- United Club℠ Infinite Card ($525 annual fee)
These cards come with other great benefits as well, not to mention large sign-up bonuses. Depending on which card you've got, you could get things like preferred boarding, free checked bags, United Club lounge access, annual flight credits and much more. The top-tier United Club Infinite Card even offers an additional 10% discount on United-operated economy saver awards within the continental U.S. and Canada, which can be stacked with the expanded award availability.
United℠ Explorer Card
Rewards
2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases; 2 miles per $1 spent on dining, eligible delivery services and hotel stays; 1 mile earned on every $1 spent on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.
Annual fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
19.49% - 26.49% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
United Quest℠ Card
Rewards
Earn 3x miles on United® purchases, 2x miles on dining including eligible delivery services, select streaming services and all other travel, 1x on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.
Annual fee
$250
Intro APR
N/A for purchases and balance transfers
Regular APR
19.49% - 26.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
United Club℠ Infinite Card
Rewards
4 miles per $1 spent on United® purchases, 2 miles per $1 spent on all other travel and dining (including eligible delivery services) and 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Annual fee
$525
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
19.49% - 26.49% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent
Terms apply.
Bottom line
Whether you're trying to book a super popular flight that books up fast or a route for which United dedicates far fewer flights (and therefore fewer award seats), having access to an exclusive pool of award seats can come in handy.
If you've already got a United Airlines credit card, this is a great reason to keep it. If this unique perk interests you, it may be reason enough to open a United card and why they are considered some of the best airline credit cards on the market.
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.
Read more
- Chase Ink cards have their best-ever welcome bonus: $900 in cash back with no annual feeBenji Stawski
- Greenlight launches Family Cash Card, offers parents up to 3% cashback on everyday purchasesBenji Stawski
- Capital One's new Premier Collection offers luxury hotel perks like free breakfast and room upgradesBenji Stawski