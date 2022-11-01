How to book hidden, cheaper award flights with the United Airlines credit cards

If you fly United Airlines with any regularity, you may be familiar with the United MileagePlus loyalty program. What you might not know is that it offers a unique feature where it reserves some flight award availability for certain customers.

Just as United sells different cash fare levels (such as economy and refundable economy), it also sells different award seat levels:

Saver awards

Standard awards

Saver awards are the cheapest option and generally the only awards that provide a good value for your miles. Standard awards can cost significantly more, but they are more plentiful. When there are no saver-level awards available on a flight, the remaining seats are sold as standard awards, but they are typically much more expensive and priced based on the cash cost of the ticket.

However, there's a nearly effortless way you can find lots of saver-level award seats which the vast majority of United flyers can't. This benefit is usually only available to customers with MileagePlus Premier elite status— but United Airlines credit cardholders can get it, as well.

Here's everything you need to know about this underrated United Airlines trick that can help you save a ton of miles on your next trip.