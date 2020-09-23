Here's who qualifies for Chase Sapphire Preferred's new massive, limited-time 80,000-point welcome bonus

If you’re eager to apply for this card and take advantage of the bonus, be aware that not everyone who is approved for the card can earn the bonus. Below, CNBC Select breaks down the eligibility requirements for earning the bonus:

This massive new bonus is worth up to $1,000 when you redeem points for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Any points you earn using the Sapphire Preferred card have 25% more value when you use them for purchases through the portal. Earning this bonus can help you offset future travel costs.

Chase just released its highest ever welcome bonus: Eligible new Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card applicants can earn 80,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

Many card issuers set restrictions on who can earn a welcome bonus based on your past and current relationship with the issuer.

Chase disclaims the following eligibility requirements on its website: The product is not available to either (i) current cardmembers of any Sapphire credit card, or (ii) previous cardmembers of any Sapphire credit card who received a new cardmember bonus within the last 48 months. If you are an existing Sapphire customer and would like this product, please call the number on the back of your card to see if you are eligible for a product change. You will not receive the new cardmember bonus if you change products.

The key takeaway is that the welcome bonus is only available if you don’t currently have any Sapphire card (Preferred or Reserve) and haven’t received a new card member bonus for any Sapphire card in the past 48 months.

Here are scenarios that can help you determine your eligibility:

You never had a Sapphire card: Eligible You currently have a Sapphire card, regardless of whether you previously received the bonus: Not eligible You previously had a Sapphire card and received the bonus within the past 48 months: Not eligible You previously had a Sapphire card and received the bonus more than 48 months ago: Eligible You previously had a Sapphire card and never received the bonus: Eligible

An important clarification on the 48-month timeline is that Chase refers to the date you received the bonus, not when you opened your account. And if you request a product change to the Sapphire Preferred card, you’ll forgo the opportunity to earn the welcome bonus.

If you're not eligible for the Sapphire Preferred bonus, consider other Chase cards that have industry-leading offers. The Chase Freedom Flex℠ card is currently offering new card holders $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening. Similar to Sapphire, the bonus is only available to you if you don't currently have the Flex card and have not received a new card member bonus for this card in the past 24 months (which isn't an issue since the card just launched on September 15, 2020).