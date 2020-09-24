Chase Sapphire Preferred Card vs. Capital One Venture Card: Which $95 annual fee travel card is better?

Chase and Capital One offer a wide range of travel credit cards that can be beneficial if you’re looking to save on your next trip. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card are two comparable cards that both have $95 annual fees and an array of travel perks. If you’re someone who typically travels often, you should consider opening one of these cards. Even if you don’t have any upcoming vacations, you can use the Sapphire Preferred or Venture to earn rewards that can offset future travel arrangements. Depending on the card you open, you can benefit from a fee credit for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry, travel insurances and/or a generous welcome bonus. CNBC Select breaks down the features of each card, so you can choose the best one for your needs.

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card vs Capital One Venture Rewards Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card vs Capital One Venture Rewards Card Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Capital One Venture Rewards Card Annual fee $95 $95 Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable 17.24% to 24.49% variable Intro APR None None Rewards 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants, 1X points on all other purchases 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠, unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases Welcome bonus 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening 100,000 bonus miles when you spend $20,000 on purchases in the first 12 months from account opening, or earn 50,000 miles if you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months Statement credit offers None Up to $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fee every four years

Fees

Both cards come with a $95 annual fee, which is on the lower end when you consider some other travel cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® have fees of up to $550. You can more easily offset this annual fee through the rewards you earn each year. For instance, you can cover the annual fee by spending $4,750 each year on combined travel and dining with the Sapphire Preferred since those purchases earn 2X points per dollar spent. With the Venture card, you can recoup the annual fee by spending $4,750 everyday purchases that earn 2X miles, or even faster if you book hotel and rental cars with Capital One Travel, which earn 5X miles per dollar spent. Neither card offers an introductory 0% APR period on new purchases or balance transfers. Winner: Tie, since the annual fees are the same.

Rewards

While Sapphire Preferred and Venture have a slight overlap in rewards, they provide different reward rates on other purchases. Here’s the break down. Chase Sapphire Preferred : Earn 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants, 1X points on all other purchases.

Earn 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants, 1X points on all other purchases. Capital One Venture Rewards: Earn 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠, unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases. In addition to every day rewards, you can benefit from lucrative welcome bonuses. Chase Sapphire Preferred : Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Learn more about Sapphire Preferred’s limited-time offer.

Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Learn more about Sapphire Preferred’s limited-time offer. Capital One Venture Rewards: Earn 100,000 bonus miles when you spend $20,000 on purchases in the first 12 months from account opening, or earn 50,000 miles if you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months. Learn more about Venture's limited-time offer. Both bonus offers are worth up to $1,000. To receive the maximum value, redeem your Chase points for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal to receive 25% more value or redeem your Venture miles as a statement credit to offset past travel purchases. Both cards also offer other redemption options, such as gift cards and transfers to travel partners. CNBC Select used a sample spending budget based on the latest data available from the location intelligence firm Esri to break down how much money you would earn using each card over the course of five years, after the cost of the annual fee. See our methodology for more information. For the average consumer, you could earn an estimated $2,931 in rewards using the Venture card over a five-year period. With the Sapphire Preferred card you could earn up $2,278. These estimates incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus. Winner: Venture has an edge on Sapphire Preferred by offering roughly $653 more in rewards over a five-year period.

Additional benefits

Consumers with either card can benefit from: Ability to transfer points to participating frequent travel programs

No foreign transaction fees

Trip cancellation / trip interruption insurance

Travel accident insurance

Auto rental collision damage waiver

Roadside assistance

Zero liability protection

24/7 customer service specialists

Purchase protection

Extended warranty protection

Exclusive access to culinary, music and sports events (Note that due to the coronavirus, many in-person events have been paused.) Chase Sapphire Preferred card holders enjoy these added perks: Receive 25% more value on points redeemed for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal

Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022

Receive a complimentary DashPass membership for a minimum of one year, which provides free delivery and lower service fees from hundreds of restaurants on DoorDash orders of $12 or more (You must activate by December 31, 2021)

Baggage delay insurance

Lost luggage insurance

Trip delay reimbursement

Travel and emergency assistance services Capital One Venture Rewards card holders enjoy these added perks: Up to $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee every four years Winner: Chase Sapphire Preferred, since it offers a wide array of additional perks that can help you out during travel predicaments like baggage and trip delays.

Bottom line

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 2X points on travel and dining worldwide, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Welcome bonus 100,000 bonus miles when you spend $20,000 on purchases in the first 12 months from account opening or earn 50,000 miles if you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 17.24% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Our methodology

To determine which credit cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed popular credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points. CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here. Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $22,126 in retail spending. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses. CNBC Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee. While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.