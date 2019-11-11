The best credit cards with annual fees under $100 of November 2019

Who's this for? If you're looking for a first-in-class cash-back card, then this may be the card for you. The Alliant Cashback Visa® Signature Card offered by Chicago-based Alliant Credit Union really upped the ante when it comes to cash-back rewards. Cardmembers get an eye-popping unlimited 3% cash back during the first year, and 2.5% after that. That's the highest flat rate offered among the options surveyed by CNBC Select.

Another benefit of this card is the easy cash-back program. There's no activation required, no limit on how many points you can earn and you can redeem cash-back for statement credit or deposit into your Alliant checking or savings account at any amount. (There's a $5 minimum opening balance requirement for an Alliant savings account — which Alliant pays on your behalf — and no fee for its checking accounts.)

Alliant says on its website that this card is designed for big spenders, or those who spend $50,000 a year on credit cards, but CNBC Select found the benefits kick in at less than half this amount. If you spend around the same as the average American, roughly $21,852 a year, we calculated the card nets you about $656 during the first year with 3% cash back and $447 each year after. You do need a high credit score to qualify.

While it doesn't offer any welcome bonuses or introductory offers, this card also stands out thanks to its relatively low APR. (Though we do recommend you pay off your card on time and in full each month.) There are also no fees charged on foreign transactions.

Additionally, the card offers a host of useful protection programs, including 90-day purchase protection coverage if a recent purchase suffers harm (like if you drop your new iPhone in water) and travel accident coverage up to $250,000 — protection if you're injured or killed while on the road.

Cardmembers can take advantage of up to $5,000 in personal identity theft protection, free roadside assistance and rental car collision insurance, so you don't have to spend extra money next time you rent a car.

The biggest downside to the Alliant Cashback Visa® Signature Credit Card is that it does have a $99 annual fee that kicks in after the first year, though you can easily make up for the cost thanks to the strong 3% cash back program.

You also have to become a member of Alliant Credit Union and open an account. The easiest way to become a member is by supporting Alliant's partner charity, Foster Care to Success. You don't need to pay the charity directly — Alliant pays $5 on your behalf when you apply to join the credit union. Membership is also open to family members of current members, employees of partner organizations or those who live or work in qualifying towns and communities near Chicago's O'Hare International airport.

Overall, the numbers indicate that it's worth it to overcome these relatively minor obstacles in order to get the card's generous cash-back rate on all your purchases. If you don't want to make that trade off, though, consider one of the other highly rated cards below.