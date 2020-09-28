Chase expands Pay Yourself Back feature to more cards and new categories

Chase consumers with Ultimate Rewards earning cards like the Chase Freedom Flex℠ and the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card can now benefit from Pay Yourself Back redemptions. This feature allows you to redeem points for statement credits on eligible purchases, including groceries and dining, potentially with 25% to 50% more value depending on the card you have.

Pay Yourself Back originally launched in May for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve® Card holders and was expected to end on September 30. However, Chase is extending the availability of this tool throughout the remainder of 2020 and into the new year for select cardholders.

Here are the eligible cards:

CNBC Select has the scoop on how you can maximize rewards with Pay Yourself Back.