CNBC.COM
Best high yield savings accounts
The beginner’s guide to credit scores
The best credit cards of 2020
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
CNBC Select

Chase Sapphire cards now earn bonus rewards on Instacart, gas and streaming services for a limited time

Chase Sapphire Reserve and Sapphire Preferred card holders earn bonus points on Instacart, gas and streaming services. Plus Reserve cardholders receive an Instacart Express Membership credit. Here's what you need to know.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Chase announced some limited-time changes to its travel-focused Sapphire cards, offering cardholders enhanced rewards rates on spending with Instacart, at gas stations and on select streaming services, starting July 1 through Sept. 30, 2020. These updates come just as the bonus points on grocery purchases for Sapphire and co-branded cards end today, June 30.

A Chase spokesperson confirmed that cardholders don't need to take any action to benefit from the new rewards rates since the changes are automatic.

Below, CNBC Select shares the details on the new Chase Sapphire benefits, so you can start maximizing rewards.

New Sapphire Instacart rewards

The new rewards rates apply to all Instacart delivery and pickup orders, up to $3,000 in spending from July 1 through Sept. 30, 2020.

In addition to higher rewards rates, cardholders receive up to $50 in statement credits toward an annual or monthly Instacart Express membership ($99 and $9.99, respectively). This provides you with $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on orders of $35 or more. Learn more at instacart.com/chase-sapphire.

New Sapphire gas station rewards

Purchases made at gas stations can benefit from increased rewards on up to $1,500 in spending from July 1 through Sept. 30, 2020.

  • Sapphire Preferred: 3x points (previously 1X)
  • Sapphire Reserve: 5x points (previously 1X)

New Sapphire streaming services rewards

The new rewards rates apply to select streaming subscriptions, such as Spotify and Netflix, up to $1,500 in spending from July 1 through Sept. 30, 2020.

  • Sapphire Preferred: 5x points (previously 1X)
  • Sapphire Reserve: 10x points (previously 1X)

You can learn more about these benefits at Chase.com/SapphireBeyond.

Additional limited-time offers

This news comes on the heels of Chase debuting its Pay Yourself Back feature, which gives 25% to 50% more value to Ultimate Rewards points that are redeemed for statement credits on purchases at grocery stores, dining and home improvement stores through Sept. 30, 2020.

Plus Chase temporarily adjusted the Sapphire Reserve's annual $300 travel credit to include grocery and gas station purchases through Dec. 31, 2020.

In addition to rewards changes, existing Sapphire Reserve cardholders who have renewal dates throughout the rest of 2020 will not have to pay the card's increased $550 annual fee. You'll either receive a $100 credit to offset the fee to $450 (renewal dates between April 1 through July 31, 2020) or you just pay $450 (renewal dates between Aug. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020).

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

