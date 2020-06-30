Chase Sapphire cards now earn bonus rewards on Instacart, gas and streaming services for a limited time

Chase announced some limited-time changes to its travel-focused Sapphire cards, offering cardholders enhanced rewards rates on spending with Instacart, at gas stations and on select streaming services, starting July 1 through Sept. 30, 2020. These updates come just as the bonus points on grocery purchases for Sapphire and co-branded cards end today, June 30.
A Chase spokesperson confirmed that cardholders don't need to take any action to benefit from the new rewards rates since the changes are automatic.
Below, CNBC Select shares the details on the new Chase Sapphire benefits, so you can start maximizing rewards.
The new rewards rates apply to all Instacart delivery and pickup orders, up to $3,000 in spending from July 1 through Sept. 30, 2020.
In addition to higher rewards rates, cardholders receive up to $50 in statement credits toward an annual or monthly Instacart Express membership ($99 and $9.99, respectively). This provides you with $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on orders of $35 or more. Learn more at instacart.com/chase-sapphire.
Purchases made at gas stations can benefit from increased rewards on up to $1,500 in spending from July 1 through Sept. 30, 2020.
The new rewards rates apply to select streaming subscriptions, such as Spotify and Netflix, up to $1,500 in spending from July 1 through Sept. 30, 2020.
You can learn more about these benefits at Chase.com/SapphireBeyond.
This news comes on the heels of Chase debuting its Pay Yourself Back feature, which gives 25% to 50% more value to Ultimate Rewards points that are redeemed for statement credits on purchases at grocery stores, dining and home improvement stores through Sept. 30, 2020.
Plus Chase temporarily adjusted the Sapphire Reserve's annual $300 travel credit to include grocery and gas station purchases through Dec. 31, 2020.
In addition to rewards changes, existing Sapphire Reserve cardholders who have renewal dates throughout the rest of 2020 will not have to pay the card's increased $550 annual fee. You'll either receive a $100 credit to offset the fee to $450 (renewal dates between April 1 through July 31, 2020) or you just pay $450 (renewal dates between Aug. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020).