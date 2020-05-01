Amex adds new benefits to most of its premium cards in streaming, wireless, grocery and dining categories

Amex cards with updated benefits

Groceries, takeout and food delivery

Streaming and wireless

Remote work for businesses

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is the go-to Amex card for earning rewards on eligible streaming services, with 6% cash back. However, Amex is temporarily expanding the cards that earn streaming perks, as well as wireless phone benefits. Here are the statement credit promotions for three cards: American Express® Green Card : Receive up to $80 in statement credits on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers (up to $10 per month from May through December 2020). This helps offset the card's $150 annual fee, which increased from $95 last October. See rates and fees.

Receive up to $80 in statement credits on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers (up to $10 per month from May through December 2020). This helps offset the card's $150 annual fee, which increased from $95 last October. See rates and fees. The Platinum Card® from American Express : Receive up to $320 in statement credits on select streaming and wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers (up to $20 per month on each, from May through December 2020).

Receive up to $320 in statement credits on select streaming and wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers (up to $20 per month on each, from May through December 2020). The Business Platinum Card® from American Express: Receive up to $320 in statement credits on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers and U.S. purchases for shipping (up to $20 per month on each, from May through December 2020). Eligible streaming services include Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, meanwhile qualifying U.S. wireless telephone services include AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. Learn more about how Amex classifies bonus category purchases.

