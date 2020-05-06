Skip Navigation
logo
LatestBest CardsReviewsAdvice
CNBC.COM
Coronavirus: Credit card debt relief
The best balance transfer credit cards
The best credit cards of 2020
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
CNBC Select

58% of Americans who have used contactless are more likely to use it now than before the coronavirus

According to a new Amex survey, Americans are increasingly using contactless payments, plus delivery and pickup options, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
American Express

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has changed how an increasing number of Americans expect to pay for purchases in the future. New data from American Express predicts an upsurge in contactless payments for in-store, online or app-based purchases.

In fact, 58% of consumers who have used contactless payments in the past say they are more likely to use them now than ever before, according to the 2020 American Express Digital Payments survey

The survey concludes that consumers' outlook on touch-free payments has been evolving over the past eight months, but now that most of the country shelters in place there is even more incentive to promote public health by tapping a contactless card or using a mobile wallet.

"This survey tells us that U.S. consumers view contactless as faster, safer and more convenient than other forms of payments, which is becoming especially important as people are avoiding contact and are considering how to resume in-store purchasing," J.J. Kieley, VP of Payments Consulting Group at American Express, says.

Consumers reported being 16% more likely to use online or app-based payments for curbside pickup and only 7% more likely to pay by phone for pickup.

Here is every method that consumers report they plan to use more:

  • Online/app for curbside pickup: 16% more likely
  • Online/app for delivery: 12% more likely
  • Online/app for in-store pickup: 6% more likely
  • Phone for delivery: 10% more likely
  • Phone for pickup: 7% more likely

These options are a simpler way for consumers to minimize touching surfaces, compared to shopping in-store and paying with cash or a physical card. And if you decide to shop in store, most popular retailers, such as Costco and Target, allow you to tap a contactless card, use a mobile wallet, such as Apple Pay, or scan a loyalty app to pay.

If a merchant doesn't accept contactless payments and you swipe or insert your card in-store, you may want to clean your card after each use to prevent the spread of germs.

And if you're unsure if you have a card with touch-free capability, look for a wave-like symbol on the front of it. If you don't have this symbol, you can call your card issuer to request a contactless card or simply wait until your card expires and you're mailed a new one. (Keep in mind, not all card issuers offer contactless cards.)

Amex has led the shift toward contactless even before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Back in July 2019, Amex began issuing contactless cards for all new U.S. consumer and small business Amex credit cards, such as the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and the Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express. The same is true for new U.S. corporate Amex cards issued October 2019 and later.

Learn more:

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

Popular Offers from CNBC Select's Partners

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Best welcome bonus for excellent credit
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
60,000 bonus points
PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Earn 5x on gas at the pump and 3x at supermarkets
PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Card
$100 statement credit
Citi® Double Cash Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Best no annual fee cash back card
Citi® Double Cash Card
Up to 2% Cash Back
PenFed Power Cash Rewards Visa Signature® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Earn 1.5% cash back with no annual fee
PenFed Power Cash Rewards Visa Signature® Card
$100 statement credit
Opinions are our own and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our advertising partners
Best Cards