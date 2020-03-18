Skip Navigation
How to redeem Costco rewards
The best credit cards of 2020
Best travel credit cards
Amex may waive your credit card interest and late fees if you're affected by coronavirus

American Express is the latest card issuer to offer temporary relief for its cardholders amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Apple made a similar announcement earlier this week.

Elizabeth Gravier@lizgravier_
Getty Images

As Apple just joined the list of card issuers offering emergency support for its members during the coronavirus pandemic, so, too, did American Express.

To ease the financial hardship and difficulties many Americans are already facing, Amex is waiving interest and late payment fees for both its personal and business cardholders. Whether you have an Amex EveryDay® Credit Card or an American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card — you may be able to receive some help.

Amex cardholders can reach out to the team of Customer Care Professionals by calling the number on the back of their credit cards. You can also log in using the Amex app or the 24/7 chat feature on the Amex website to speak with a representative and see if you are eligible. 

When using the chat feature, an auto prompt pops up that asks you to write a short sentence on how you need help or to choose from a list of options, including using your card while traveling, travel concerns related to coronavirus, increasing your credit limit and more.

Keep in mind that you will most likely be asked to explain how you've personally been financially burdened by coronavirus. Depending on your situation, the exact type of support you receive from Amex may vary. 

Amex suggests members take a look at its Financial Hardship program, which offers both short-term and long-term assistance. Qualifying Amex cardholders may have their monthly payment or interest rate temporarily lowered, as well as relief from late payment fees. 

If you are an Amex cardholder and see yourself becoming financially impacted during this uncertain time, these are smart steps to take in preventing any damage to your credit history and credit score.

Information about the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

