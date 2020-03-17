Apple Card users can request to skip their March payment, penalty-free

On Sunday, March 15, the Goldman Sachs-backed Apple Card emailed its customers to offer support as more and more consumers are bracing for the negative economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Beginning immediately, cardmembers can contact Apple Card Support and request to enroll in Apple's Customer Assistance Program. Upon enrollment, you will be able to skip your March credit card payment without incurring interest charges.

"We're here to help," says Apple in its email to customers:

We understand that the rapidly-evolving COVID-19 situation poses unique challenges for everyone and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments. Apple Card is committed to helping you lead a healthier financial life.

Apple Card customers can submit an enrollment request either online or via the Wallet app by asking an Apple Card Specialist. You'll receive an email confirmation within the next few days after your enrollment is confirmed.

At this point, according to Apple's email, no further action is needed.