Skip Navigation
logo
LatestBest CardsReviewsAdvice
CNBC.COM
Best high yield savings accounts
The beginner’s guide to credit scores
The best credit cards of 2020
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
CNBC Select

Apple launches new website for Apple Card customers to manage their accounts online

Apple Card account holders can now make and schedule payments, review balance and download statements with the new Apple Card online portal.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Apple recently launched a new website that allows Apple Card customers to access and manage their account online. Previously, cardholders only had access to their Apple Card through the Wallet app on their iPhone and other Apple devices.

Cardholders can now go to card.apple.com and sign in with their Apple ID to make and schedule payments, manage monthly installments and download statements.

Below, CNBC Select reviews how you can use the new Apple Card online website to manage your account.

Supported web browsers for Apple Card online account management

In order to access your Apple Card account on the web, you need one of the following browsers:

  • Safari 7 or later
  • Chrome 37 or later
  • Firefox 34 or later
  • Opera 24 or later
  • Microsoft Edge 83 or later

Apple Card online account features

Once you log into card.apple.com, you receive a snapshot of key account information and can select options from the navigation panel (which looks like an equal sign on the top left corner of the website) to manage payments, view statements, control settings and contact support.

Here's a breakdown of how the Apple Card site works.

Payments

  • Card balance
  • Available credit (which is the amount of your credit limit that you can spend after subtracting your current balance)
  • Balance details (click on this to receive more information, such as the previous month's balance, new spending amount, payments and credits, credit limit and APR)
  • Statement balance and Pay Now/Pay More button
  • Next payment due date
  • Option to manage scheduled payments

Statements

  • Shows all of your monthly statements since you opened your Apple Card account
  • Ability to download statements as a PDF

Settings

  • Manage your payments and bank accounts
  • View Mastercard network benefits, such as zero liability protection and ShopRunner free two-day shipping
  • Access the Apple Card privacy policy and terms and conditions

Support

  • Provides the phone number to contact support
  • Links to the support website and Apple Card web user guide

How the Apple Card website differs from the Wallet app

While the Apple Card website allows you to access and manage your account online, it doesn't offer all of the features you receive via the Wallet app.

Here's some key information you won't find online:

  • Card information, including your card number, expiration date and security code
  • Ability to lock your card and request a replacement card
  • Detailed list of your latest transactions with Daily Cash earnings, exact time of purchase, status of purchase (pending, cleared or refunded) and the ability to report an issue
  • Weekly and monthly spending activity
  • Ability to message customer support

Information about the Apple Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

Popular Offers from CNBC Select's Partners

Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi
Learn More
Terms Apply
No annual fee with your paid Costco membership
Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi
4% cash back on eligible gas (for first $7,000/yr., then 1%)
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Earn 2X points on travel and dining
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
60,000 bonus points – worth up to $750 in travel
Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students
Learn More
Terms Apply
1% cash back on all purchases
Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students
Free year of Amazon Prime Student (up to $59)
Citi® Double Cash Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Best no annual fee cash back card
Citi® Double Cash Card
2% cash back (1% back when you purchase, 1% back when you pay the bill)
Opinions are our own and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our advertising partners
Best Cards