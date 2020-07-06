Apple launches new website for Apple Card customers to manage their accounts online

Apple recently launched a new website that allows Apple Card customers to access and manage their account online. Previously, cardholders only had access to their Apple Card through the Wallet app on their iPhone and other Apple devices. Cardholders can now go to card.apple.com and sign in with their Apple ID to make and schedule payments, manage monthly installments and download statements. Below, CNBC Select reviews how you can use the new Apple Card online website to manage your account.

Supported web browsers for Apple Card online account management

In order to access your Apple Card account on the web, you need one of the following browsers: Safari 7 or later

Chrome 37 or later

Firefox 34 or later

Opera 24 or later

Microsoft Edge 83 or later

Apple Card online account features

Once you log into card.apple.com, you receive a snapshot of key account information and can select options from the navigation panel (which looks like an equal sign on the top left corner of the website) to manage payments, view statements, control settings and contact support. Here's a breakdown of how the Apple Card site works. Payments Card balance

Available credit (which is the amount of your credit limit that you can spend after subtracting your current balance)

Balance details (click on this to receive more information, such as the previous month's balance, new spending amount, payments and credits, credit limit and APR)

Statement balance and Pay Now/Pay More button

Next payment due date

Option to manage scheduled payments Statements Shows all of your monthly statements since you opened your Apple Card account

Ability to download statements as a PDF Settings Manage your payments and bank accounts

View Mastercard network benefits, such as zero liability protection and ShopRunner free two-day shipping

Access the Apple Card privacy policy and terms and conditions Support Provides the phone number to contact support

Links to the support website and Apple Card web user guide

How the Apple Card website differs from the Wallet app

While the Apple Card website allows you to access and manage your account online, it doesn't offer all of the features you receive via the Wallet app. Here's some key information you won't find online: Card information, including your card number, expiration date and security code

Ability to lock your card and request a replacement card

Detailed list of your latest transactions with Daily Cash earnings, exact time of purchase, status of purchase (pending, cleared or refunded) and the ability to report an issue

Weekly and monthly spending activity

Ability to message customer support Information about the Apple Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.