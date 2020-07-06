Apple launches new website for Apple Card customers to manage their accounts online

Apple recently launched a new website that allows Apple Card customers to access and manage their account online. Previously, cardholders only had access to their Apple Card through the Wallet app on their iPhone and other Apple devices.
Cardholders can now go to card.apple.com and sign in with their Apple ID to make and schedule payments, manage monthly installments and download statements.
Below, CNBC Select reviews how you can use the new Apple Card online website to manage your account.
In order to access your Apple Card account on the web, you need one of the following browsers:
Once you log into card.apple.com, you receive a snapshot of key account information and can select options from the navigation panel (which looks like an equal sign on the top left corner of the website) to manage payments, view statements, control settings and contact support.
Here's a breakdown of how the Apple Card site works.
Payments
Statements
Settings
Support
While the Apple Card website allows you to access and manage your account online, it doesn't offer all of the features you receive via the Wallet app.
Here's some key information you won't find online:
Information about the Apple Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.