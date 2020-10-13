These are the best credit cards to buy a new iPhone 12

Apple just announced four new iPhone 12 models and some are available for preorder starting this Friday, October 16. If you're looking to buy a new iPhone and want the latest and greatest model, you should consider how you plan on paying for it. A new iPhone isn't cheap and will cost you upwards of $799 with the top-tier iPhone 12 Pro Max starting at $1,099. In order to pay for your new phone, consider using a rewards card and/or a card with an introductory 0% APR on new purchases. Your purchase can even put you one step closer to earning a generous welcome bonus. CNBC reviews the cost of the new iPhone 12 models and the best credit cards to use for your purchase.

Cost of new iPhone models

Here’s a breakdown of how much each iPhone 12 model costs: iPhone 12 mini: Starting at $699

Starting at $699 iPhone 12: Starting at $799

Starting at $799 iPhone 12 Pro: Starting at $999

Starting at $999 iPhone 12 Pro Maxt: Starting at $1,099

Best credit cards for buying an iPhone 12

If you want to earn cash back and use special financing

Apple Card Learn More Information about the Apple Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 3% cash back on goods or services purchased directly from Apple (including Apple retail stores, the Apple online store, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music and other Apple-owned properties) on Uber and UberEats, at Walgreens and Duane Reade stores, on the Walgreens app and on Walgreens.com, in T-Mobile stores, at Nike, at Exxon and Mobil stations and at Panera Bread, 2% cash back on Apple Pay purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 10.99% to 21.99% variable

Balance transfer fee None

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed N/A See our methodology, terms apply.

Perhaps the most obvious choice is the Apple Card, which offers 3% cash back on goods or services purchased directly from Apple. You'll be able to earn 3% cash back on your new iPhone 12 which can be around $21 for the iPhone 12 mini and over $33 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. You can also purchase your new iPhone through Apple Card Monthly Installments and pay for it with equal payments over 24 months. There are no interest charges with the monthly installment plan and you'll receive your 3% cash back on the purchase price of your new iPhone up front. Learn more about Apple Card Monthly Installments. If you want to earn a huge welcome bonus

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 2X points on travel and dining worldwide, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is offering its highest ever 80,000-point bonus after you spend $4,000 within the first three months from account opening. The 80,000 points are worth up to $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards® or on grocery store, dining and home improvement purchases with Pay Yourself Back. You can charge your new iPhone to this card and get one step closer to earning the welcome bonus. And if you plan on buying multiple iPhones for family members, you can earn the bonus even faster. You'll need to meet certain eligibility requirements to qualify for the bonus, such as not being a current account holder on any Sapphire card. If you want to maximize cash back

U.S. Bank Cash+™ Visa Signature® Card Learn More Information about the U.S. Bank Cash+™ Visa Signature® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5% cash back on two categories you choose quarterly (on your first $2,000 in combined eligible net purchases each quarter, then 1%); 2% cash back on one everyday category; 1% cash back on everything else

Welcome bonus $200 after you spend $500 within the first 90 days of account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR for the first 12 billing cycles on balance transfers

Regular APR 13.99% to 23.99% variable*

Balance transfer fee 3%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee 2% to 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good *See rates and fees, terms apply.

