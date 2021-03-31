The 5 best browser extensions that automatically find coupons at checkout

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Searching for coupons before checking out online is a hassle. Signing up for email lists, following brands on social media and scouring random websites in hopes that a coupon code will help you score a discount can be stressful. But thanks to technology, there's an easier way.

Coupon browser extensions can save you hundreds of dollars when you shop online — and in some cases even in-store. You can download most extensions for free and add them to your web browser, like Chrome or Firefox, or use the mobile app.

These extensions automatically search the web for coupon codes then apply them at checkout. Some of the best coupon browser extensions also perform price comparisons, so you can make sure you’re really getting the best price.

Before you complete your next online purchase, consider downloading one or more of these money-saving coupon browser extensions.