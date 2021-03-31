Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

Select's editorial team independently created this content. We may receive a commission from affiliate partner links.
Resources

The 5 best browser extensions that automatically find coupons at checkout

Before you checkout online, download one of these browser extensions that automatically search for and apply coupons at checkout.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Searching for coupons before checking out online is a hassle. Signing up for email lists, following brands on social media and scouring random websites in hopes that a coupon code will help you score a discount can be stressful. But thanks to technology, there's an easier way.

Coupon browser extensions can save you hundreds of dollars when you shop online — and in some cases even in-store. You can download most extensions for free and add them to your web browser, like Chrome or Firefox, or use the mobile app.

These extensions automatically search the web for coupon codes then apply them at checkout. Some of the best coupon browser extensions also perform price comparisons, so you can make sure you’re really getting the best price.

Before you complete your next online purchase, consider downloading one or more of these money-saving coupon browser extensions.

Best coupon browser extensions

FAQS

Best browser extensions to save you money online shopping

Capital One Shopping

Information about Capital One Shopping has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the company prior to publication.

  • Cost

    Free

  • Cash back

    Yes, in the form of a shopping credit.

  • Coupon codes

    Yes

  • Price comparison

    Yes

  • Mobile app

    Yes

  • Works with in-store purchases

    No

  • Welcome bonus

    None

  • How to redeem your savings

    Shopping credits can be used to purchase gift cards.

See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • Offers at over 30,000 online retailers
  • You can build a watchlist of favorite products, and Capital One will alert you to price changes

Cons

  • Reward redemptions are limited to gift cards
  • You can't use the app to save in-store
Ibotta

  • Cost

    Free

  • Cash back

    Yes

  • Coupon codes

    Yes

  • Price comparison

    Yes

  • Mobile app

    Yes

  • Works with in-store purchases

    Yes

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn up to $20: Receive a $5 reward after your first redemption and another $15 after you redeem nine more offers within 14 days of becoming a member.

  • How to redeem your savings

    Redeem cash back once you reach $20 as a deposit into your bank account, PayPal account or for gift cards.

See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • New users can earn a $20 welcome bonus
  • Offers at over 300 participating retailers
  • You can activate savings, then shop and save on in-store purchases

Cons

  • You can only redeem cash back after you reach $20
Rakuten

Information about Rakuten has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the company prior to publication.

  • Cost

    Free

  • Cash back

    Yes

  • Coupon codes

    Yes

  • Price comparison

    Yes

  • Mobile app

    Yes

  • Works with in-store purchases

    Yes

  • Welcome bonus

    New users can earn a $10 welcome bonus after spending $25 within 90 days of becoming a member.

  • How to redeem your savings

    Cash back is awarded every 3 months by check or PayPal payment.

See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • New users can earn a $10 welcome bonus
  • Offers at over 2,500 online stores
  • You can activate savings, then shop and save on in-store purchases

Cons

  • Cash back is awarded every 3 months
Honey

  • Cost

    Free

  • Cash back

    Yes, in the form of Honey Gold points.

  • Coupon codes

    Yes

  • Price comparison

    Yes

  • Mobile app

    Yes

  • Works with in-store purchases

    No

  • Welcome bonus

    None

  • How to redeem your savings

    Redeem Honey Gold points for gift cards.

See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • Offers at over 30,000 participating merchants

Cons

  • Reward redemptions are limited to gift cards
  • You can’t use the app to save in-store
CouponCabin

Information about CouponCabin has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the company prior to publication.

  • Cost

    Free

  • Cash back

    Yes

  • Coupon codes

    Yes

  • Price comparison

    Yes

  • Mobile app

    Yes

  • Works with in-store purchases

    Yes, through printable coupons.

  • Welcome bonus

    None

  • How to redeem your savings

    Redeem cash back once you reach $10 by check, PayPal, Venmo, e-gift card or Chase payments.

See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • Offers at over 3,500 online stores
  • You can print coupons out online, then save on in-store purchases

Cons

  • You can only redeem cash back after you reach $10
FAQs

What do coupon browser extensions do?

The best coupon browser extensions can save you money and allows you to compare prices across multiple websites. Here’s more detail on what they can do:

  1. Scan the web for promo codes, then automatically apply any found when you checkout to see if you qualify for discounts.
  2. Award you cash back for eligible purchases.
  3. Tell you if an item you want to buy can be found for less on another site.
  4. Aggregate product reviews and weed out those that seem fake so you can make an educated purchase.
  5. Provide you with a combination of coupons, cash back, price comparisons and reviews to make you a more savvy shopper.

How much do coupon browser extensions cost?

All of the coupon browser extensions on this list are free to use.

Our methodology

To determine which coupon browser extensions offer the best discounts, Select analyzed 10 programs. We compared each program on a range of features, including:

  • Cost
  • User experience
  • Money-saving features
  • Customer reviews, when available

Cost was the first feature we reviewed. The coupon browser extension had to be free to make it on our best-of list.

All of the coupon browser extensions offer automatic coupons and a form of cash back, but those with even more money-saving features, link price comparisons, ranked higher.

Next, the extensions had to be user-friendly and require minimal work from consumers. After all, a coupon browser extension should save you both time and money.

Customer reviews were also taken into consideration.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest