The 5 best browser extensions that automatically find coupons at checkout
Before you checkout online, download one of these browser extensions that automatically search for and apply coupons at checkout.
Searching for coupons before checking out online is a hassle. Signing up for email lists, following brands on social media and scouring random websites in hopes that a coupon code will help you score a discount can be stressful. But thanks to technology, there's an easier way.
Coupon browser extensions can save you hundreds of dollars when you shop online — and in some cases even in-store. You can download most extensions for free and add them to your web browser, like Chrome or Firefox, or use the mobile app.
These extensions automatically search the web for coupon codes then apply them at checkout. Some of the best coupon browser extensions also perform price comparisons, so you can make sure you’re really getting the best price.
Before you complete your next online purchase, consider downloading one or more of these money-saving coupon browser extensions.
Best coupon browser extensions
Capital One Shopping
Cost
Free
Cash back
Yes, in the form of a shopping credit.
Coupon codes
Yes
Price comparison
Yes
Mobile app
Yes
Works with in-store purchases
No
Welcome bonus
None
How to redeem your savings
Shopping credits can be used to purchase gift cards.
Pros
- Offers at over 30,000 online retailers
- You can build a watchlist of favorite products, and Capital One will alert you to price changes
Cons
- Reward redemptions are limited to gift cards
- You can't use the app to save in-store
Ibotta
Cost
Free
Cash back
Yes
Coupon codes
Yes
Price comparison
Yes
Mobile app
Yes
Works with in-store purchases
Yes
Welcome bonus
Earn up to $20: Receive a $5 reward after your first redemption and another $15 after you redeem nine more offers within 14 days of becoming a member.
How to redeem your savings
Redeem cash back once you reach $20 as a deposit into your bank account, PayPal account or for gift cards.
Pros
- New users can earn a $20 welcome bonus
- Offers at over 300 participating retailers
- You can activate savings, then shop and save on in-store purchases
Cons
- You can only redeem cash back after you reach $20
Rakuten
Cost
Free
Cash back
Yes
Coupon codes
Yes
Price comparison
Yes
Mobile app
Yes
Works with in-store purchases
Yes
Welcome bonus
New users can earn a $10 welcome bonus after spending $25 within 90 days of becoming a member.
How to redeem your savings
Cash back is awarded every 3 months by check or PayPal payment.
Pros
- New users can earn a $10 welcome bonus
- Offers at over 2,500 online stores
- You can activate savings, then shop and save on in-store purchases
Cons
- Cash back is awarded every 3 months
Honey
Cost
Free
Cash back
Yes, in the form of Honey Gold points.
Coupon codes
Yes
Price comparison
Yes
Mobile app
Yes
Works with in-store purchases
No
Welcome bonus
None
How to redeem your savings
Redeem Honey Gold points for gift cards.
Pros
- Offers at over 30,000 participating merchants
Cons
- Reward redemptions are limited to gift cards
- You can’t use the app to save in-store
CouponCabin
Cost
Free
Cash back
Yes
Coupon codes
Yes
Price comparison
Yes
Mobile app
Yes
Works with in-store purchases
Yes, through printable coupons.
Welcome bonus
None
How to redeem your savings
Redeem cash back once you reach $10 by check, PayPal, Venmo, e-gift card or Chase payments.
Pros
- Offers at over 3,500 online stores
- You can print coupons out online, then save on in-store purchases
Cons
- You can only redeem cash back after you reach $10
FAQs
What do coupon browser extensions do?
The best coupon browser extensions can save you money and allows you to compare prices across multiple websites. Here’s more detail on what they can do:
- Scan the web for promo codes, then automatically apply any found when you checkout to see if you qualify for discounts.
- Award you cash back for eligible purchases.
- Tell you if an item you want to buy can be found for less on another site.
- Aggregate product reviews and weed out those that seem fake so you can make an educated purchase.
- Provide you with a combination of coupons, cash back, price comparisons and reviews to make you a more savvy shopper.
How much do coupon browser extensions cost?
All of the coupon browser extensions on this list are free to use.
Our methodology
To determine which coupon browser extensions offer the best discounts, Select analyzed 10 programs. We compared each program on a range of features, including:
- Cost
- User experience
- Money-saving features
- Customer reviews, when available
Cost was the first feature we reviewed. The coupon browser extension had to be free to make it on our best-of list.
All of the coupon browser extensions offer automatic coupons and a form of cash back, but those with even more money-saving features, link price comparisons, ranked higher.
Next, the extensions had to be user-friendly and require minimal work from consumers. After all, a coupon browser extension should save you both time and money.
Customer reviews were also taken into consideration.
