How to use your credit card to book safe travel this summer

Americans are thinking of ways to vacation this summer while also keeping everyone safe, whether they're renting an RV for a family road trip or relaxing at a beach-side Airbnb. Before the coronavirus pandemic, you may have planned on cashing in your miles for your summer getaway, but now you might be wondering whether your travel rewards credit card, co-branded airline card or hotel card can be of any use this travel season. Fortunately, there are still plenty of ways that your credit card can fit in with your new plans. Though we're all making a few adjustments, it's still possible to spend quality time with the people you love this summer. Below, CNBC Select reviews how you can still use your credit card to help you plan, pay for and enjoy your vacation.

Plan ahead with the help of concierge service

Know whether your travel rewards expire

With general-use travel rewards credit cards, points and miles usually never expire. For example, the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card rewards cardholders with 3X points on dining, gas, streaming services, travel and qualifying transportation expenses, plus 1X points on all other purchases. With no expiration date, you can stockpile your points until you're ready to use them again. Under normal circumstances, many hotel and airline loyalty cards ask that you use your points within a set time frame. But a lot of loyalty programs are extending expiration dates due to coronavirus. Here are some hotel programs that announced updates to their redemption policies over the past few months: The Hilton Honors program is pausing the expiration of all points that were scheduled to expire before December 31, 2020. This is helpful information for Hilton Honors American Express® Aspire Card members.

program is pausing the expiration of any Wyndham Rewards points until September 30, 2020 and has extended current Wyndham Rewards Member Levels for all members globally through the end of 2021. IHG Rewards Club is extending the expiration date for any points set to expire from April 1, 2020 through the December 31, 2020. So if you have the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, you've got until the end of the year to plan a trip. And if the notion of airplane travel still makes you nervous, the following airline credit cards offer points that never expire:

Airline cards with points that don't expire

Airline Delta JetBlue Southwest Airlines United Credit card Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card JetBlue Plus Card Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card United℠ Explorer Card Annual fee $250 $99 $149 $0 first year, then $95 Rewards Earn 3 miles per dollar spent at hotels, 3 miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, 2 miles per dollar spent at restaurants, 2 miles per dollar spent at U.S. supermarkets, and 1 mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases 6X points on every $1 spent on JetBlue purchases; 2X points at restaurants and grocery stores; 1X points on all other purchases 2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases 2X miles per $1 spent on United purchases; 2X miles per $1 spent at restaurants and hotels; 1X miles earned on every $1 spent on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn 40,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. Plus, earn a $100 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new card within your first three months 40,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days and pay the annual fee Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open 40,000 bonus miles after you make $2,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening See our methodology below Learn More On American Express's secure site Learn More Information about the JetBlue Plus Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Learn More On Chase's secure site Learn More On Chase's secure site

Focus on quality time with fewer people

