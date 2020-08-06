63% of U.S. consumers are willing to pay more to have seats blocked—here are the airline policies on this

Consumer spending continues to be affected by the coronavirus, and many Americans have canceled or postponed upcoming travel plans. Major airlines have incurred the brunt of the impact, with many receiving bailouts from the government.

But one thing that could be a win-win for both consumers and airlines is increased health and safety measures. In fact, 63% of U.S. consumers are willing to pay extra to have every other seat free on a plane.

That's according to Amex Trendex, a new monthly poll from American Express that tracks how consumers, small businesses and merchants feel about spending, saving, traveling and other aspects of life during the coronavirus.

Airlines haven't officially started charging more for safety measures, but many have blocked middle seats during flights to increase safety for passengers.

Some airlines, like American, have already stopped this practice, making some consumers wonder if they'd be willing to pay to bring it back. However, JetBlue and Delta are among airlines that continue to block middle seats with no additional fees.