Skip Navigation
logo
LatestBest CardsReviewsAdvice
CNBC.COM
Beginner’s Guide to Credit Scores
Best Cash Back Credit Cards
How to Use Credit Cards
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
CNBC Select

63% of U.S. consumers are willing to pay more to have seats blocked—here are the airline policies on this

Many airlines instituted blocking middle seats to increase safety for passengers amid the coronavirus, but some have already stopped. Here's a roundup of airline policies.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Consumer spending continues to be affected by the coronavirus, and many Americans have canceled or postponed upcoming travel plans. Major airlines have incurred the brunt of the impact, with many receiving bailouts from the government.

But one thing that could be a win-win for both consumers and airlines is increased health and safety measures. In fact, 63% of U.S. consumers are willing to pay extra to have every other seat free on a plane.

That's according to Amex Trendex, a new monthly poll from American Express that tracks how consumers, small businesses and merchants feel about spending, saving, traveling and other aspects of life during the coronavirus. 

Airlines haven't officially started charging more for safety measures, but many have blocked middle seats during flights to increase safety for passengers.

Some airlines, like American, have already stopped this practice, making some consumers wonder if they'd be willing to pay to bring it back. However, JetBlue and Delta are among airlines that continue to block middle seats with no additional fees. 

U.S. airline policies on blocking middle seats

If you're looking to book a flight, consider which airlines have increased safety measures in place. Here's a roundup of the major airlines' policies on blocking middle seats.

Alaska Airlines

Through October 31, Alaska Airlines is limiting the number of guests on their flights and blocking seats, however there may be events where this isn't possible, such as accommodating passengers on canceled flights. Guests traveling together can ask gate agents to sit together and may be reassigned seats. Learn more about Alaska's safety procedures.

American Airlines

As of July 1, American Airlines stopped blocking middle seats and is booking at full capacity. Learn more about American's safety procedures.

Delta Air Lines

Through September 30, middle seats will continue to be shown as unavailable or not assignable when selecting seats on Delta flights. Plus the seat next to you will automatically be blocked after your reservation is completed. If your party is three or more people, you still have the option to book seats together, including middle seats. Learn more about Delta's safety procedures.

Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines doesn't have any information on seating policies on their site. Learn more about Frontier's safety procedures.

Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines is currently preventing the booking of middle seats on aircrafts, currently with no end date. Families and guests traveling together can see a gate agent to discuss options to sit in the same row. Learn more about Hawaiian's safety procedures.

JetBlue Airways

Through October 15, JetBlue is blocking middle seats on larger aircrafts and most aisle seats on smaller aircraft for passengers not traveling together. Learn more about JetBlue's safety procedures.

Southwest Airlines

Through at least October 31, middle seats on Southwest Airlines flights will continue to be blocked. If you're traveling with guests, you can ask a gate agent to be seated together. Learn more about Southwest's safety procedures.

Spirit Airlines

Spirit is no longer blocking middle seats and flying at max capacity. Learn more about Spirit's safety procedures.

United Airlines

United is no longer blocking middle seats and instead booking all flights to capacity. Learn more about United's safety procedures.

Bottom line

If you don't feel comfortable traveling with a particular airline right now, but have rewards to use, check and see when points/miles expire. Some airline credit cards have miles that never expire, such as the United℠ Explorer Card and Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card.

Don't miss:

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

Popular Offers from CNBC Select's Partners

IdentityForce® UltraSecure and UltraSecure+Credit
Learn More
Terms Apply
Best overall paid credit monitoring service
IdentityForce® UltraSecure and UltraSecure+Credit
2 months free on all annual plans; includes dark web analysis, bank and credit card activity alerts
Citi® Double Cash Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
No annual fee and cash back on all eligible purchases
Citi® Double Cash Card
2% cash back (1% when you purchase, 1% when you pay the bill)
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Learn More
Terms Apply
2x points on travel and dining
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
60,000 bonus points and complimentary DashPass for at least 1 year
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
Learn More
Terms Apply
No annual fee and earn cash back at U.S. supermarkets
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
$150 welcome offer and, for a limited-time, earn 20% back on eligible Amazon purchases made in the first 6 months, up to $200
Opinions are our own and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our advertising partners
Best Cards