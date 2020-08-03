Amex expands 'Pay It Plan It' and 'Pay Over Time' to consumer Green, Gold and Platinum cards

If you have an American Express charge card, traditionally you're required to pay your statement balance in full on your due date. But effective August 1, 2020, select U.S. consumer card members have more flexibility on when they can pay their bills with the expansion of Pay It Plan It and Pay Over Time features.

Here are the eligible consumer American Express credit cards:

Pay It Plan It is now available on Green, Gold and Platinum cards, while Pay Over Time is added to the Platinum card — and is already an option for Green and Gold.

"We're bringing buy now, pay later to these cards because we know our customers want to be in control of how they pay," Rachel Stocks, EVP of global premium products and benefits at American Express said in the announcement.

These new additions come after Amex added new benefits to most of its premium cards (including Green and Platinum) in streaming, wireless, grocery and dining categories, back in May.

Pay It Plan It and Pay Over Time both charge fees/interest, but these features can help you finance eligible purchases on cards that traditionally required you to pay in full.

Here's how Pay It Plan It and Pay Over Time work, so you can consider alternative payment options for Amex Green, Gold and Platinum cards.