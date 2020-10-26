American Express adds new Uber benefits worth over $100 to Green, Gold and Platinum cards

To ease the cost of ordering food delivery, American Express is now offering select U.S. consumer cardmembers the ability to enroll in a complimentary Uber Eats Pass membership for up to 12 months.
If you’ve been ordering more food delivery amid coronavirus, this new perk can ease the burden of expensive delivery fees and service charges when you order takeout from the Uber Eats app.
With the Uber Eats Pass membership, you may be able to have delivery fees waived and benefit from other money-saving perks.
Here are the eligible consumer American Express credit cards:
Eats Pass is a monthly subscription service through Uber Eats that provides unlimited $0 delivery fees and 5% off restaurant orders over $15. Plus you can receive $0 delivery fees on grocery deliveries over $30 in select markets.
The complimentary one-year membership is worth up to $119 since Eats Pass normally costs $9.99 per month. Eligible card members must enroll by December 31, 2021.
In order to take advantage of the Uber Eats Pass offer, follow these steps:
In addition to offering Eats Pass on U.S. consumer Green, Gold and Platinum cards, Amex Gold card members will soon receive $10 in Uber Cash each month for up to $120 in annual savings. This new perk will start in early 2021. You’ll be able to use Uber Cash for Uber Eats orders or Uber rides in the U.S.
The news of the annual $120 Uber Cash benefit comes on the heels of Amex announcing that the Gold card’s annual $100 airline fee credit will be ending on December 31, 2021.
“We know our card members’ lifestyles have shifted over the past several months, with many traveling locally and bringing dining experiences home through their favorite food delivery services. The new Uber offerings coming to the Gold Card will provide card members with rich and relevant value to enhance their lifestyles today and in the future,” Rachel Stocks, Executive Vice President of Global Premium Products and Benefits at American Express, tells CNBC Select.
This addition to the Gold card is similar to the $200 Uber Cash perk already offered to Platinum card members ($15 per month, plus a $20 bonus in December). To take advantage of these Uber Cash offers, your card must be added as a payment method in your Uber account.
3X Membership Rewards® points on eligible travel, transit and at restaurants worldwide and 1X Membership Rewards® points on all other purchases
30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
$150
Not applicable
See Pay Over Time APR
See rates and fees
None
Excellent/Good
4X Membership Rewards® points when you dine at restaurants worldwide and shop at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases
60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months from account opening
$250
Not applicable
See Pay Over Time APR
See rates and fees
None
Excellent/Good
5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel (starting January 1, 2021, this applies on up to $500,000 per calendar year), 5X points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases
60,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $5,000 within 3 months of account opening
$550
None
See Pay Over Time APR
Not applicable
None
Excellent/Good