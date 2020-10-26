Skip Navigation
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners.
American Express adds new Uber benefits worth over $100 to Green, Gold and Platinum cards

American Express Green, Gold and Platinum card members can now enroll in a complimentary Uber Eats Pass membership for up to 12 months.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

To ease the cost of ordering food delivery, American Express is now offering select U.S. consumer cardmembers the ability to enroll in a complimentary Uber Eats Pass membership for up to 12 months.

If you’ve been ordering more food delivery amid coronavirus, this new perk can ease the burden of expensive delivery fees and service charges when you order takeout from the Uber Eats app.

With the Uber Eats Pass membership, you may be able to have delivery fees waived and benefit from other money-saving perks.

Here are the eligible consumer American Express credit cards:

How to enroll in the Amex Uber Eats Pass offer

Eats Pass is a monthly subscription service through Uber Eats that provides unlimited $0 delivery fees and 5% off restaurant orders over $15. Plus you can receive $0 delivery fees on grocery deliveries over $30 in select markets.

The complimentary one-year membership is worth up to $119 since Eats Pass normally costs $9.99 per month. Eligible card members must enroll by December 31, 2021.

In order to take advantage of the Uber Eats Pass offer, follow these steps:

  1. Download or update to the latest version of the Uber Eats App.
  2. Open the app and add your eligible American Express card to the Wallet. If your eligible card is already loaded, just open the Uber Eats app.
  3. Claim your complimentary Uber Eats Pass in the app and confirm enrollment.

New Amex Gold card Uber Cash benefit

In addition to offering Eats Pass on U.S. consumer Green, Gold and Platinum cards, Amex Gold card members will soon receive $10 in Uber Cash each month for up to $120 in annual savings. This new perk will start in early 2021. You’ll be able to use Uber Cash for Uber Eats orders or Uber rides in the U.S.

The news of the annual $120 Uber Cash benefit comes on the heels of Amex announcing that the Gold card’s annual $100 airline fee credit will be ending on December 31, 2021.

“We know our card members’ lifestyles have shifted over the past several months, with many traveling locally and bringing dining experiences home through their favorite food delivery services. The new Uber offerings coming to the Gold Card will provide card members with rich and relevant value to enhance their lifestyles today and in the future,” Rachel Stocks, Executive Vice President of Global Premium Products and Benefits at American Express, tells CNBC Select.

This addition to the Gold card is similar to the $200 Uber Cash perk already offered to Platinum card members ($15 per month, plus a $20 bonus in December). To take advantage of these Uber Cash offers, your card must be added as a payment method in your Uber account.

American Express® Green Card

American Express® Green Card
Learn More
Information about the American Express® Green Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    3X Membership Rewards® points on eligible travel, transit and at restaurants worldwide and 1X Membership Rewards® points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $150

  • Intro APR

    Not applicable

  • Regular APR

    See Pay Over Time APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    See rates and fees

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

American Express® Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card
Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    4X Membership Rewards® points when you dine at restaurants worldwide and shop at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $250

  • Intro APR

    Not applicable

  • Regular APR

    See Pay Over Time APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    See rates and fees

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

 

The Platinum Card® from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express
Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel (starting January 1, 2021, this applies on up to $500,000 per calendar year), 5X points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    60,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $5,000 within 3 months of account opening

  • Annual fee

    $550

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    See Pay Over Time APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    Not applicable

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit Needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
