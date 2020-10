Amex Gold card is offering its highest-ever welcome bonus worth 60,000 points—here's how you can earn it

American Express just launched a new welcome bonus for the American Express® Gold Card that's nearly double the prior offer.

Eligible new card members can earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first six months from account opening. If you've been considering this rewards card for a while, now is a great time to take advantage of its highest-ever welcome bonus.

While the welcome bonus offer is a nice perk, you should take into account the card's $250 annual fee when deciding whether to apply (see rates and fees). If you take full advantage of the rewards and benefits included in membership, you can recoup the annual fee every year. For instance, you'll benefit from up to $120 each year ($10 a month) on eligible dining at Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory and other participating restaurants, which effectively reduces the annual fee to $130.

CNBC Select breaks down how the new and old American Express Gold Card offers compare, who's eligible to earn the welcome bonus and what 60,000 points are worth.