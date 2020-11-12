New Amex Platinum card members earn up to 10X points on eligible purchases, plus an elevated 75,000-point welcome bonus

American Express just released a crazy-good welcome offer on one of its luxury cards that can help you maximize rewards if you have a long list of holiday shopping to complete.

The Platinum Card® from American Express now offers a two-tier welcome bonus that provides 15,000 more points than the previous offer, plus the ability to earn up to 10X points on eligible purchases.

Here are the details:

Earn 75,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $5,000 on purchases within your first six months of card membership. Earn 10x points on eligible purchases at U.S. gas stations and U.S. supermarkets, on up to $15,000 in combined purchases, during your first six months of card membership. That’s an additional 9 points on top of the 1 point you earn for these purchases.

An offer like this hasn’t been seen on the Platinum card before, so it’s definitely worth considering if you’ve been thinking about applying for this card.

Traditionally, new cardholders earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $5,000 within three months of account opening.

New offer aside, the Platinum card does come with a pretty steep price tag of $550 that isn’t for everyone (see rates and fees). If you don’t plan on using the biggest perks of this card, such as the welcome bonus, $200 airline fee credit and $200 Uber credit, you may want to consider the more affordable American Express® Gold Card, which has a $250 annual fee (see rates and fees).