New Amex Platinum card members earn up to 10X points on eligible purchases, plus an elevated 75,000-point welcome bonus

American Express just released a crazy-good welcome offer on one of its luxury cards that can help you maximize rewards if you have a long list of holiday shopping to complete.
The Platinum Card® from American Express now offers a two-tier welcome bonus that provides 15,000 more points than the previous offer, plus the ability to earn up to 10X points on eligible purchases.
Here are the details:
An offer like this hasn’t been seen on the Platinum card before, so it’s definitely worth considering if you’ve been thinking about applying for this card.
Traditionally, new cardholders earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $5,000 within three months of account opening.
New offer aside, the Platinum card does come with a pretty steep price tag of $550 that isn’t for everyone (see rates and fees). If you don’t plan on using the biggest perks of this card, such as the welcome bonus, $200 airline fee credit and $200 Uber credit, you may want to consider the more affordable American Express® Gold Card, which has a $250 annual fee (see rates and fees).
10x Membership Rewards® points on eligible purchases at U.S. gas stations and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $15,000 in combined purchases, during your first 6 months of card membership), 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel (starting January 1, 2021, this applies on up to $500,000 per calendar year), 5X points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases
75,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $5,000 within 6 months of account opening
$550
None
See Pay Over Time APR
Not applicable
None
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
If you’ve never had the Amex Platinum Card, you may qualify for the welcome bonus. Otherwise, Amex sets restrictions on who’s eligible to earn a welcome bonus.
Amex specifies the restrictions in the terms:
Welcome offer not available to applicants who have or have had this card. We may also consider the number of American Express cards you have opened and closed as well as other factors in making a decision on your welcome offer eligibility.
You can’t earn the welcome bonus if you’ve ever had the Amex Platinum Card. Additionally, Amex will consider how many American Express credit cards you have and other factors, which means there’s no guarantee you’ll qualify even if you’re a new applicant.
You can redeem American Express Membership Rewards® points for travel, gift cards, statement credits and more. The exact value of points varies based on redemption method, so here are some examples of what 70,000 points are worth, using Amex’s points value calculator, which lets you check 10,000-point increments.
*Note that you have to pay for travel using your Amex Gold Card through American Express Travel to get these redemption rates.
No, Membership Rewards points don’t expire as long as your account remains open and in good standing.